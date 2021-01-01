Menu

Magalie DELSAUT (GYSEL)

  • Responsable Marketing
  • ROS France
  • Responsable Marketing

VERGEZE

En résumé

Responsable Marketing ROS FRANCE

Entreprises

  • ROS France - Responsable Marketing

    Marketing | 2016 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel