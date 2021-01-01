Menu

Maharavo Rosa SOZA

TOAMASINA

En résumé

Currently working as Business Analyst at Ambatovy Joint Venture, I make the link between the different departments of the company and the IT department. I analyze user requirements in order to provide operational IT solutions.
Teamwork and good communication with developer teams and customers go hand in hand to accomplish this mission.
Thanks to a demonstrated experience in social projects and having a specialized Masters in Business Administration and Management, I have strong skills in management, technical support, organizational leadership, and project management.

Mes compétences :
Leadership
Management
Organisation
Analyse

Entreprises

  • Ambatovy - IT Business Analyst

    2019 - maintenant Interact with the business stakeholders and subject matter experts in order to understand their problems and needs, especially on the applications used by the company.
    Gather, document, and analyze business needs and requirements and translate them into functional specifications.
    Interface between the application owners and the IT technicians

  • Programme CERES - Coordinatrice Qualité et Communication

    2018 - 2019 Responsable de l’amélioration continue du programme
    Collecte, traitement et analyse des indicateurs des cadres logiques des projets
    Coordonne la remontée des données qualitatives et quantitatives dans une optique de communication avec les bailleurs

Formations

  • Ecole De Management D'Innovation Technologique (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 2014 - 2016 Master

  • INSCAE-Institut National Des Sciences Comptables Et De L'Administration D'Entreprises (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2010 - 2014 DSSAE

Réseau

