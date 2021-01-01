Maharavo Rosa SOZA

Currently working as Business Analyst at Ambatovy Joint Venture, I make the link between the different departments of the company and the IT department. I analyze user requirements in order to provide operational IT solutions.

Teamwork and good communication with developer teams and customers go hand in hand to accomplish this mission.

Thanks to a demonstrated experience in social projects and having a specialized Masters in Business Administration and Management, I have strong skills in management, technical support, organizational leadership, and project management.



Mes compétences :

Leadership

Management

Organisation

Analyse