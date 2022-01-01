Menu

Maizzoor DIALLO

NOUAKCHOTT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dani S.R.L - Operateur CNC

    2016 - 2017

Formations

  • IPSIA G.B GARBIN (Schio, Italy)

    Schio, Italy 2010 - 2015

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel