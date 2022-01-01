Menu

Majda ELAINOUS

COMPIEGNE

En résumé



Entreprises

  • Logica - Analyste

    COMPIEGNE 2010 - maintenant Maintenance d'application permettant la gestion de parcs commercial et fonctionnel, et la médiation du provisioning des services Entreprise.

    Analyse des besoins
    Conception de solutions
    Réalisation/Déploiement de tests


    Java/J2EE, Eclipse, SQL, WebService, Unix

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Ingénieur Developpeur

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Development for the operation and maintenance center - Core Network.
    Management of network elements CS, PS, NGN and IMS.
    Alarm collection and centralized performance collection
    Log management
    Provisioning: Multi NE function scripting.
    Networks Elements based SNMP and Alcatel-Lucent based NE Integration.
    Maintanatce, Tests(Unit/Fonctional) and validation.
    System and custumer Document publishing
    Patch Build and Installation
    Product Installation/Upgrade
    Server Hardware Tests Execution

    June 2010: Sun Certified Web Component Developer for J2EE Edition 5
    October 2008: Sun Certified Programmer for the Java Platform, standard Edition 5.0

Formations



Réseau