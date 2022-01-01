Majda ELAINOUS

COMPIEGNE2010 - maintenantMaintenance d'application permettant la gestion de parcs commercial et fonctionnel, et la médiation du provisioning des services Entreprise.
Analyse des besoins
Conception de solutions
Réalisation/Déploiement de tests
Java/J2EE, Eclipse, SQL, WebService, Unix
Alcatel-Lucent
- Ingénieur Developpeur
Paris2007 - 2010Development for the operation and maintenance center - Core Network.
Management of network elements CS, PS, NGN and IMS.
Alarm collection and centralized performance collection
Log management
Provisioning: Multi NE function scripting.
Networks Elements based SNMP and Alcatel-Lucent based NE Integration.
Maintanatce, Tests(Unit/Fonctional) and validation.
System and custumer Document publishing
Patch Build and Installation
Product Installation/Upgrade
Server Hardware Tests Execution
June 2010: Sun Certified Web Component Developer for J2EE Edition 5
October 2008: Sun Certified Programmer for the Java Platform, standard Edition 5.0