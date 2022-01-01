Menu

Majda MAHJOUB

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ecole EPFC - ETUDIANTE

    maintenant

Formations

  • EPHEC (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2006 - 2008 COMPTABILITE

    2 ANS D 'ETude à l'EPHEC et une derniere année à l'EPFC

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel