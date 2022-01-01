Retail
Majda SARTI
Majda SARTI
MARRAKECH
En résumé
Actuellement à la recherche d un emploi
Entreprises
EDEN ANDALOU
- GOUVERNANTE GENERALE
2015 - maintenant
La Mamounia
- Gouvernante
Marrakech
2014 - 2015
The Pearl
- Gouvernante
2014 - 2014
STRUCTURIS
- ATTACHE DE DIRECTION
2014 - 2014
Hivernage hotel and spa
- Gouvernante générale
2012 - 2013
Palais namaskar
- Gouvernante
2011 - 2012
je veille sur la proprete et l harmonie de l hotel
Four Seasons
- Coordinatice
2010 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelaziz DAHAR
Abdelkrim BSILI*
Hervé TIBLE
Nabila BOUDRAA
Omar BENALI
Ressources HUMAINES
Siham HASSNAOUI
Youssouf YASSINE
Zoubir FASSI FIHRI