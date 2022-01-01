Menu

Majdi BEN KHELIL

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ANSA
Hypermesh
Meta poste
NASTRAN
PAMCRASH
ABAQUS
I-Deas
METAPOST

Entreprises

  • Altran Maroc - Senior technician support

    2015 - maintenant Formateur Ansa et support technique activité maillage pour PSA.

  • Segula Technologie - Ingénieur d'études

    2007 - 2015 * Maitrise des logiciels de Poste Actuel : Ingénieur d'études (
    maillage (ANSA, Entreprise : SEGULA Technologie Tunisie
    HYPERMESH, I-DEAS,
    CATIAV5)
    * Maitrise des solveurs de
    calcul : PAMCRASH,

Formations

  • Iset Du Kef (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2007 Diplôme Technicien supérieure

    Le Kef - Tunisie Spécialité Construction et Fabrication Mécanique : ISET DU KEF

