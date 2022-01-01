Retail
Majdi BEN KHELIL
Majdi BEN KHELIL
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
ANSA
Hypermesh
Meta poste
NASTRAN
PAMCRASH
ABAQUS
I-Deas
METAPOST
Altran Maroc
- Senior technician support
2015 - maintenant
Formateur Ansa et support technique activité maillage pour PSA.
- Ingénieur d'études
2007 - 2015
* Maitrise des logiciels de Poste Actuel : Ingénieur d'études (
maillage (ANSA, Entreprise : SEGULA Technologie Tunisie
HYPERMESH, I-DEAS,
CATIAV5)
* Maitrise des solveurs de
calcul : PAMCRASH,
- Maillage et calcul Crash
Nanterre
2007 - 2015
- Thechnicien Supérieur d'etudes
2007 - 2015
- Maillage et Calcul
Nanterre
2007 - 2015
Formations
Iset Du Kef (Tunis)
Tunis
2004 - 2007
Diplôme Technicien supérieure
Le Kef - Tunisie Spécialité Construction et Fabrication Mécanique : ISET DU KEF
