Majdi DERBEL

SFAX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project Planning
Human Resources
Quality assurance
Invoicing
PrimaveraP6
Project management
QHSE
Cost control
Procurement
Project coordination

Entreprises

  • ACOSERV - Project Engineer

    2015 - maintenant

  • EMCO - Project Engineer

    EL Khadhra 2010 - 2015 KEY QUALIFICATIONS

    Ensure the contract management in term of time, cost & quality
    Supervision & management of construction works (Piping, structure, civil, E&I,…)
    Ensure the quality control of the executed works and their conformity to the construction drawings, applicable codes and specifications
    Ensure that works execution is done according to the QHSE requirements and in safe manner
    Create and update the project schedule
    Ensure the project activities reporting
    Identify the material & human resources for the project execution
    Prepare the method statement of each activity of the project
    Ensure the coordination between the involved parties in the project such as client, supplier, subcontractor, third party…
    Prepare and follow-up the invoicing procedures with client and subcontractors

    REALIZED PROJECTS

    SOW preparation of the relocation of the firefighting pumps skid
    Feasibility study and cost estimation of new installed tanks
    EPC project for Installation of new Manifold 10''
    EPC project for Maamoura & Baraka CPF Firefighting system upgrading
    6" Cercina/Rhemoura pipeline fitness for service study according to ASME B31G standard
    Conceptual and detail engineering of new storage tank 40m3
    Design & engineering of surface facilities for ESP pump
    Maintenance data collection for equipment according to API 689 standard
    Min/Max equipment stock estimation
    Markup on site for As Built drawings
    As built drawings update
    P&ID & PFD newly generation

    FINAL CLIENTS

    OMV, Eni, CPC, MARETAP, TPS, TOTAL, WINSTAR, SCOGAT

Formations

  • National Engineering School Of Tunis (ENIT) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2010

Réseau