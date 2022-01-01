Majdi DERBEL

Mes compétences :
Project Planning
Human Resources
Quality assurance
Invoicing
PrimaveraP6
Project management
QHSE
Cost control
Procurement
Project coordination
Entreprises
ACOSERV
- Project Engineer
2015 - maintenant
EMCO
- Project Engineer
EL Khadhra2010 - 2015KEY QUALIFICATIONS
Ensure the contract management in term of time, cost & quality
Supervision & management of construction works (Piping, structure, civil, E&I,…)
Ensure the quality control of the executed works and their conformity to the construction drawings, applicable codes and specifications
Ensure that works execution is done according to the QHSE requirements and in safe manner
Create and update the project schedule
Ensure the project activities reporting
Identify the material & human resources for the project execution
Prepare the method statement of each activity of the project
Ensure the coordination between the involved parties in the project such as client, supplier, subcontractor, third party…
Prepare and follow-up the invoicing procedures with client and subcontractors
REALIZED PROJECTS
SOW preparation of the relocation of the firefighting pumps skid
Feasibility study and cost estimation of new installed tanks
EPC project for Installation of new Manifold 10''
EPC project for Maamoura & Baraka CPF Firefighting system upgrading
6" Cercina/Rhemoura pipeline fitness for service study according to ASME B31G standard
Conceptual and detail engineering of new storage tank 40m3
Design & engineering of surface facilities for ESP pump
Maintenance data collection for equipment according to API 689 standard
Min/Max equipment stock estimation
Markup on site for As Built drawings
As built drawings update
P&ID & PFD newly generation