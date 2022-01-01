Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Majdouli ABDEL AZIZ
Ajouter
Majdouli ABDEL AZIZ
BLOIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Recherche du travail
Entreprises
IRM (Institut de Recherche Microbiologique)
- Agent de production
2013 - maintenant
je recherche un travail pour ma famille
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel