Majdouline LOUSTANI

Nanterre

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sage Coala-CCMX-PGI Cegid
SAP
PeopleSoft
Oracle
IBM AS400 Hardware

Entreprises

  • Axa Technology Services - Responsable Comptable et Back Office

    Nanterre 2010 - maintenant

  • Label' Vie S.A - Chargée Comptabilité des frais généraux et analytiques

    Rabat 2009 - 2010

  • SADET - Responsable Comptable

    2008 - 2009

  • BPO Services - Manager Comptable

    2007 - 2008

  • « BIOMERIEUX » - Responsable & Comptabilité Fournisseurs

    2007 - 2007

  • Alptis - Responsable Comptabilité Fournisseurs

    Lyon 2001 - 2007

Formations

Réseau