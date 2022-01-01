Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Majdouline LOUSTANI
Majdouline LOUSTANI
Nanterre
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Sage Coala-CCMX-PGI Cegid
SAP
PeopleSoft
Oracle
IBM AS400 Hardware
Entreprises
Axa Technology Services
- Responsable Comptable et Back Office
Nanterre
2010 - maintenant
Axa Technology Service
- Responsable Comptable et Back Office
2010 - maintenant
Label' Vie S.A
- Chargée Comptabilité des frais généraux et analytiques
Rabat
2009 - 2010
SADET
- Responsable Comptable
2008 - 2009
BPO Services
- Manager Comptable
2007 - 2008
« BIOMERIEUX »
- Responsable & Comptabilité Fournisseurs
2007 - 2007
Alptis
- Responsable Comptabilité Fournisseurs
Lyon
2001 - 2007
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
1995 - 1997
DECF
Maryam LOUSTANI
Morad CHTOUKI
Othmane BRICHA