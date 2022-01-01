Menu

Majid KAJJAM

MANTES LA JOLIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Dragon games - Vendeur

    2013 - maintenant * Facing,
    * Réapprovisionnement des rayons,
    * Conseil à la clientèle,
    * Réception des produits,
    * Inventaire ;

  • Promoteur de vente chez DISTRICOM - SALES & MARKETING

    2012 - 2012 (Janvier - Mai)
    * Démonstrations produits,
    * Animation,
    * Conseil à la clientèle ;

  • Janvier-Mars - Vendeur Stagiaire informatique chez SATURN

    2011 - 2011 * Conseil à la clientèle,
    * Mise en rayon et étiquetage,
    * Rangement du magasin,
    * Inventaire,
    * Conseil à la clientèle,
    * Facing,
    * Réception des produits ;

Formations

Réseau