Majid KAJJAM
Majid KAJJAM
MANTES LA JOLIE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Dragon games
- Vendeur
maintenant
Dragon games
- Vendeur
2013 - maintenant
* Facing,
* Réapprovisionnement des rayons,
* Conseil à la clientèle,
* Réception des produits,
* Inventaire ;
Promoteur de vente chez DISTRICOM
- SALES & MARKETING
2012 - 2012
(Janvier - Mai)
* Démonstrations produits,
* Animation,
* Conseil à la clientèle ;
Janvier-Mars
- Vendeur Stagiaire informatique chez SATURN
2011 - 2011
* Conseil à la clientèle,
* Mise en rayon et étiquetage,
* Rangement du magasin,
* Inventaire,
* Conseil à la clientèle,
* Facing,
* Réception des produits ;
Lycée Camille Claudel De Mantes La Ville
Mantes La Ville
2009 - 2011
Bac Professionnel Commerce
Assez bien
Lycée Camille Claudel
Mantes La Ville
2009 - 2011
Ahmed SAOUD