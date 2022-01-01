Retail
Majid RHELLOU
Majid RHELLOU
RABAT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EDS CDG IT
- Administrateur de reseaux
2007 - 2008
Megatel
- Stage de fin d’études sous le thème : SUPERVISION DE RESEAUX
2007 - maintenant
Isaaf Mondial Assistance
- Stage de formation au service informatique
SAINT DENIS
2007 - 2007
Formations
HIGH-TECH (Rabat)
Rabat
2003 - 2007
Ingénieur en systèmes et réseaux informatiques
Réseau
Baya ABDELHAK
Driss BENCHEKROUN
Elmehdi BENDRISS
Hassan IDRISSI KAITOUNI
Imane SLIMANI
Lamiae YACOUBI