Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Makan COULIBALY
Ajouter
Makan COULIBALY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Je respect moi Mème
Mes compétences :
Respect
Entreprises
Interim
- Interim
2015 - 2015
Formations
Lycée Massa Makan DIABATE BKO (Bamako)
Bamako
2015 - maintenant
Maconnerie
Lycée Français Liberté (Bamako)
Bamako
2015 - maintenant
Maçonnerie
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel