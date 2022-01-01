Makene MAGOTI

I am young and energetic focusing on harnessing and sending out positive energy. I aim for establishing an investment management and financial consultancy firm in Tanzania that will facilitate the channeling of savings to socially, environmentally and economically profitable investment opportunities. My ultimate goal is to offer basic financial knowledge/education right from the elementary school level in Tanzania.
Mes compétences :
Portfolio Management
Investment Analysis
Strategic Management
Corporate finance
International Financial Management
Equity and fixed-income investment