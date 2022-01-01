Menu

Makene MAGOTI

En résumé

I am young and energetic focusing on harnessing and sending out positive energy. I aim for establishing an investment management and financial consultancy firm in Tanzania that will facilitate the channeling of savings to socially, environmentally and economically profitable investment opportunities. My ultimate goal is to offer basic financial knowledge/education right from the elementary school level in Tanzania.

Mes compétences :
Portfolio Management
Investment Analysis
Strategic Management
Corporate finance
International Financial Management
Equity and fixed-income investment

Entreprises

  • Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development (seconded) - Investment Adviser

    2012 - maintenant

  • National Social Security Fund - Investment Analyst

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institue Of Finance Ma (Dar Es Salaam)

    Dar Es Salaam 2013 - 2015 Masters of Science in Finance and Investment

  • Tanzania Institute Of Banker (Dar Es Salaam)

    Dar Es Salaam 2011 - 2011 Bank Specialist

  • Tanzania Institute Of Banker (Dar Es Salaam)

    Dar Es Salaam 2009 - 2010 Certified Professional Banker

  • MZUMBE UNIVERSITY (Morogoro)

    Morogoro 2005 - 2008 Bachelor of Accounting and Finance

Réseau