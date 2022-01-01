Makene MAGOTI

I am young and energetic focusing on harnessing and sending out positive energy. I aim for establishing an investment management and financial consultancy firm in Tanzania that will facilitate the channeling of savings to socially, environmentally and economically profitable investment opportunities. My ultimate goal is to offer basic financial knowledge/education right from the elementary school level in Tanzania.



Portfolio Management

Investment Analysis

Strategic Management

Corporate finance

International Financial Management

Equity and fixed-income investment