Makhlouf YOUSSOUF

INGENIEUR INFORMATICIEN
Etudes:
DEUA Système d'information (BDD ; UMBB-Boumerdès).
INGENIORAT Informatique Industrielle(II ; UMBB-Boumerdès).
Professions:
- RESPONSABLE MAINTENANCE INFORMATIQUE Soft/Hard/Diagnostic, Réseau câblé et configuration logicielle,
- CHARGE DES INSTALLATIONS ET CONFIGURATIONS DES APPAREILS DE LA GTI ( Gestion de Temps Informatisée) cas pratique: les pointeuses biométriques/à badges.,
- ADMINISTRATION RESEAU, HELP DESK, SECURITE INFORMATIQUE ET CONFIGURATION DES LOGICIELS TECHNIQUES (Autocad, Topocad, RobotBat, RobotMellinium, Covadis, BOCAD...,
- ACTUELLEMENT, DÉVELOPPEMENT DES APPLICATIONS DE GESTION (ORACLE 9i| ORACLE 10g)
Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Oracle
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Delphi
manage the workshop
manage the Applications
Youth Clubs
Time Management
SQLPlus
Oracle Developer 2000
Oracle 9i
Oracle 11g
Oracle 10G
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL*Loader
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Exchange Server
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Help Desk
Communication