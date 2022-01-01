Makhlouf YOUSSOUF

INGENIEUR INFORMATICIEN



Etudes:

DEUA Système d'information (BDD ; UMBB-Boumerdès).

INGENIORAT Informatique Industrielle(II ; UMBB-Boumerdès).



Professions:



- RESPONSABLE MAINTENANCE INFORMATIQUE Soft/Hard/Diagnostic, Réseau câblé et configuration logicielle,



- CHARGE DES INSTALLATIONS ET CONFIGURATIONS DES APPAREILS DE LA GTI ( Gestion de Temps Informatisée) cas pratique: les pointeuses biométriques/à badges.,



- ADMINISTRATION RESEAU, HELP DESK, SECURITE INFORMATIQUE ET CONFIGURATION DES LOGICIELS TECHNIQUES (Autocad, Topocad, RobotBat, RobotMellinium, Covadis, BOCAD...,



- ACTUELLEMENT, DÉVELOPPEMENT DES APPLICATIONS DE GESTION (ORACLE 9i| ORACLE 10g)



Mes compétences :

Active Directory

Oracle

Microsoft Exchange 2003

Delphi

manage the workshop

manage the Applications

Youth Clubs

Time Management

SQLPlus

Oracle Developer 2000

Oracle 9i

Oracle 11g

Oracle 10G

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft SQL*Loader

Microsoft SQL Server 2005

Microsoft SQL Server 2000

Microsoft Exchange Server

Merise Methodology

Macromedia Dreamweaver

Help Desk

Communication