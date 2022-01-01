Menu

Makhlouf YOUSSOUF

BOUMERDÈS

En résumé

INGENIEUR INFORMATICIEN

Etudes:
DEUA Système d'information (BDD ; UMBB-Boumerdès).
INGENIORAT Informatique Industrielle(II ; UMBB-Boumerdès).

Professions:

- RESPONSABLE MAINTENANCE INFORMATIQUE Soft/Hard/Diagnostic, Réseau câblé et configuration logicielle,

- CHARGE DES INSTALLATIONS ET CONFIGURATIONS DES APPAREILS DE LA GTI ( Gestion de Temps Informatisée) cas pratique: les pointeuses biométriques/à badges.,

- ADMINISTRATION RESEAU, HELP DESK, SECURITE INFORMATIQUE ET CONFIGURATION DES LOGICIELS TECHNIQUES (Autocad, Topocad, RobotBat, RobotMellinium, Covadis, BOCAD...,

- ACTUELLEMENT, DÉVELOPPEMENT DES APPLICATIONS DE GESTION (ORACLE 9i| ORACLE 10g)

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Oracle
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Delphi
manage the workshop
manage the Applications
Youth Clubs
Time Management
SQLPlus
Oracle Developer 2000
Oracle 9i
Oracle 11g
Oracle 10G
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL*Loader
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Exchange Server
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Help Desk
Communication

Entreprises

  • ENGTP - IT ENGINEER

    2015 - maintenant - Ingénieur Système et réseau

  • engtp - IT Engineer & designer

    2011 - maintenant Designer and developer of business applications (Accounting, budget execution and

    Billing), on behalf of the National Oil Company of Great Works (ENGTP - Algiers).
    - Tasks: Analyze of existing, Support of user needs, Designing Solutions, Install and manage the Applications,

    Monitoring and updating the database, troubleshooting...

    - Tools: Oracle9i /10g, Developer 2000 (Forms Builder, Report Builder, and Query Builder), Oracle Developer

    Suite 10g (Three Tiers Architecture / Forms and Report Developer), SQL Plus, SQL Loader, Oracle Migration

    Tools, KeepTool7 / 8 / 9 and 10 (Hora), DreamWeaver ...

  • ENGTP REGHAIA-DG - Dveloppeur d'Application ORACLE

    2011 - maintenant Développement et suivi des applications de gestion par le biais d'Oracle 9i/10g Tools

  • the National Enterprise of Metal Frame (ENCC-MetalEng) - IT System Manager

    2010 - 2011 Tasks: Security System Administrating, Help Desk, Managing the Working Professional Software...

    - Tools: Windows Server 2000/2003, MS-Exchange 2003, Delphi 7.5, Sql Server 2000/2005, Kaspersky

    Administration KIT6 / 7 JANA Proxy Server Internet, instant messaging server OpenFire (client Spark).

  • Métaleng - Administrateur réseau

    2010 - 2011 Administrateur Réseau et Système;
    Responsable du Backup de l'entreprise (sauvegarde en DAT)...
    Gestion des utilisateurs...
    Gestion du système de sécurité "KASPERSKY ADMINKIT"...
    Maintenance matériel ...
    Help Desk ...
    Gestion de la sauvegarde des documents de l'entreprise...

  • SABA - Ingénieur GTI

    2010 - 2010 - ingénieur en installation et gestion des équipement GTI (Gestion de Temps Informatisée)..

    - cas pratique : les pointeuses à badges/biométriques..

    - intervention sur les obstacles escamotables, barrière levant....

  • SABA - Engineer Programmer

    2010 - 2010 Installation and configuration of biometric time clocks and clocks with badge.

  • private company - IT Manager

    2007 - 2009 soft and hard, network installation and maintenance at GSM private enterprise Smail-Phone.

  • MS Informatique - Respensable informatique Soft/Hard/Réseau

    ST Jean de la Ruelle 2005 - 2007 Responsable de la Maintenance informatique soft et hard...
    Consultation et Achat du Matériel...
    Installation et mise en marche des réseaux câblés...
    Montage et mise en marche du matériel informatique...

Formations

  • ITCOMP (Algiers)

    Algiers 2014 - 2014 Oracle Attestation

    Oracle Database 11g Administration

  • BMGI (Algiers)

    Algiers 2011 - 2011 Microsoft Certified

    Implementing and Administering Microsoft Exchange

