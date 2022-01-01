Menu

Makinu SABRINA

DOUAI

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Association des Centres Sociaux de Douai (ACSD)

    Douai (59500) 2008 - maintenant

  • MASTER MUSIC - Employée de service communication

    Communication | Cachan (94230) 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • IUT B DE L'UNIVERSITÉ DE LILLE III - élève

    Tourcoing (59200) 2006 - maintenant

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel