Menu

Makrem ESSID

MONASTIR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • lumiere logistique - Superviseur

    2018 - maintenant

  • Société El cherifa internationnel trade - Commercial

    2014 - 2016

  • Société MICRO-MEDIA - Comptable/commercial

    2013 - 2014

  • Société MAGREBIENE DE RELATION ET DE COMMERCE - Comptable

    2012 - 2013

  • ECULINE - Comptable

    2008 - 2012

  • Cabinet - Comptable

    2005 - 2008

Formations

  • Ecole De Silinana (Siliana)

    Siliana 2002 - 2004

Réseau