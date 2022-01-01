Retail
Makrem ESSID
Makrem ESSID
MONASTIR
lumiere logistique
- Superviseur
2018 - maintenant
Société El cherifa internationnel trade
- Commercial
2014 - 2016
Société MICRO-MEDIA
- Comptable/commercial
2013 - 2014
Société MAGREBIENE DE RELATION ET DE COMMERCE
- Comptable
2012 - 2013
ECULINE
- Comptable
2008 - 2012
Cabinet
- Comptable
2005 - 2008
Ecole De Silinana (Siliana)
Siliana
2002 - 2004
Ahmed Cherif BOUAMAMA
Anis HAMDOUN
Christophe BIANCHI