Maksim AKBAYIN

NEVERS

Entreprises

  • vinci construction grands projets - Ingenieur travaux

    2014 - maintenant - To assist Construction Manager/ Site Manager/ Technical Manager in managing construction project and in charge of full aspect of engineering requirements.
    - To manage project and ensure all construction jobs are completed on time and to the specifications and standards required.
    - To prepare and lead site meetings, prepare and monitor diary, site progress report.
    - To cross check the incoming drawings, documents for discrepancy, prepare project quality plan, work program, method statements and resolve all engineering and technical issues.
    - To manage subcontractors and liaise with clients/ consultants, prepare inspection schedules, arrange for necessary inspection, complete the inspection checklists and ensure all works are carried as per drawings and specifications,
    - To review site safety plan, carries out inspections during constructions, documents findings and implements recommendation for improvement.

  • Vinci construction grands projets - Stagiaire ingenieur travaux

    2014 - 2015 Construction du Berjaya Central Park

  • GTM bâtiment (groue VINCI CONSTRUCTION) - Assistant conducteur de travaux

    2013 - 2014 Réhabilitation de 43 logements TCE

  • MORINI (groupe GCC) - Assistant conducteur de travaux

    2013 - 2013

  • GTN bâtiment - Main d'oeuvre

    2011 - 2011 main d'oeuvre pour la construction d'un bâtiment industrielle.
    type de tâche réalisé: massif pour fondation

  • Sables d'Olonne - Creamers

    2010 - 2010 Faire de la prévention sur les dangers du soleil.

Formations

  • THM Giessen

    Giessen 2014 - 2014

  • ESITC Caen

    Epron 2011 - 2015 ingénieur

  • Lycée Jules Renard PTSI / PT (Nevers)

    Nevers 2009 - 2011

