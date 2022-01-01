Maksim AKBAYIN

vinci construction grands projets
- Ingenieur travaux
2014 - maintenant
- To assist Construction Manager/ Site Manager/ Technical Manager in managing construction project and in charge of full aspect of engineering requirements.
- To manage project and ensure all construction jobs are completed on time and to the specifications and standards required.
- To prepare and lead site meetings, prepare and monitor diary, site progress report.
- To cross check the incoming drawings, documents for discrepancy, prepare project quality plan, work program, method statements and resolve all engineering and technical issues.
- To manage subcontractors and liaise with clients/ consultants, prepare inspection schedules, arrange for necessary inspection, complete the inspection checklists and ensure all works are carried as per drawings and specifications,
- To review site safety plan, carries out inspections during constructions, documents findings and implements recommendation for improvement.