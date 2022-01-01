Menu

Malak BOUGADER

casablanca

En résumé

Young, ambitious and dynamic my personal motivation is to thrive within a work environment that will allow me to grow as an individual as much as part of the team.
Eager to learn and develop new skills, I have a solid 3 years experience as an electrical and electronic engineer in one of the most prestigious companies in my country.
Capable to adapt to different environments, pro-active and outgoing, I enjoy working within multidisciplinary groups and confronting various challenges with a lot of enthusiasm and commitment.

Mes compétences :
la maintenance
VHDL
Simulink
SQL
RTOS
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Linux
DeltaV
Cisco Switches/Routers
CCNA
C Programming Language
Assembler

Entreprises

  • Ocp Group - Responsable service électrique, électronique et instrumentation at OCP SA

    casablanca 2015 - maintenant - Manager les objectifs de l’excellence opérationnelle et mettre en place des systèmes de pilotage de l’activité
    - Veiller à la conformité réglementaire des installations et à la conformité du déploiement des standards HSE
    - Pilotage les indicateurs de coûts et déclinaison des principes de base du cost deployment
    - Déploiement d’une politique RH basée sur la subsidiarité et l’advice process au sein du service

    ==> Mission transverse: Chargée des projets de digitalisation et pilotage de la performance à la mine de Benguerir - OCP SA – Site de Benguerir :
    - Piloter et concrétiser l’ensemble des projets de digitalisation et d’automatisation de la mine expérimentale de Benguerir.
    - Déploiement du pilotage de la performance au niveau de la salle de contrôle intégrée.

  • Benguerir - OCP SA - Responsable du service maintenance électrique installations

    2015 - maintenant - Manager les objectifs de l’excellence opérationnelle et mettre en place des systèmes de pilotage de l’activité
    - Veiller à la conformité réglementaire des installations et à la conformité du déploiement des standards HSE
    - Pilotage les indicateurs de coûts et déclinaison des principes de base du cost deployment
    - Déploiement d’une politique RH basée sur la subsidiarité et l’advice process au sein du service

    ==> Mission transverse: Chargée des projets de digitalisation et pilotage de la performance à la mine de Benguerir - OCP SA – Site de Benguerir :
    - Piloter et concrétiser l’ensemble des projets de digitalisation et d’automatisation de la mine expérimentale de Benguerir.
    - Déploiement du pilotage de la performance au niveau de la salle de contrôle intégrée.

  • Samir - Stage de PFE

    Mohammedia 2014 - 2014 Sujet : Automatisation des séquences de démarrage du four du TOPPING III et implémentation d'un système de récupération de chaleur :
    - Amélioration du rendement par l'implémentation du tirage forcé et la régulation du débit d'air.
    - Etude et mise en œuvre d'un système BMS (Burner Management System).
    - Programmation de l'automatisme proposé sur le CS3000 de Yokogawa.

  • Samir - Stage PFE

    Mohammedia 2014 - 2014 Projet de fin d'étude au sein de SAMIR Mohammedia :Améliorer le rendement
    du four 911F100A du Topping 3 de distillation atmosphérique
    - Implémentation du tirage forcé et amélioration des boucles de régulation. ;
    - Automatisation du démarrage par l'implémentation du système BMS. ;
    - Programmation de l'automatisme sur le CS3000 de Yokogawa. ;
    - Elaboration des interfaces de supervision.

  • OCP - Stage Ingénieur

    Casablanca 2013 - 2013 Etude du système numérique de contrôle commande DELTA V de l'atelier phosphorique de MPIII et IV.
    - Effectuer une analyse fonctionnelle de l'automatisation du système de transfert de phosphate commandé par l'API Allen Bradley.
    - Proposer une liaison pour permettre la communication entre le DCS et le PLC pour superviser à distance le système de transfert.

  • ONE - Stage d'initiation

    WASHINGTON DC 20005 2012 - 2012 Etude de la fiabilité des parafoudres dans la protection des transformateurs MT/BT haut de poteau.

  • Office Nationnal de l'Eléctricité - Service Exploitation et Distribution de Kénitra - Stage ouvrier

    2012 - 2012 - Découverte et familiarisation avec le milieu professionnel.
    - Développement des atouts relationnels et aptitudes professionnelles.
    - Apprivoisement avec les sections et le matériel, et acquisition de connaissances et compétences basiques en électrotechnique.

  • SIFE EMI - Membre actif

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • Ecole Mohammadia D'Ingénieurs (Rabat)

    Rabat 2011 - 2014 Ingénieur d'état

    G. Electrique- Option: Automatique et Informatique Industrielle

  • Ecole Mohammadia D'Ingénieurs (Rabat)

    Rabat 2011 - 2014 Ingenieur d'Etat

    G. Electrique- Option: Automatique et Informatique Industrielle

  • Ecole Mohammadia D'Ingénieurs (Rabat)

    Rabat 2011 - 2014 ingénieur d'état

    Filière Génie Électrique, Option
    Automatique et Informatique
    Industrielle.

  • Lycée Abdel Malek Essaadi (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2010 - 2011 classes preparatoires MP

  • Lycée Abd El Malek (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2009 - 2011 CPGE

    Classes préparatoires aux grandes écoles d'ingénieurs, filière MPSI-MP

  • Lycée Abdel Malek Essaadi (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2009 - 2010 classes preparatoires MPSI

  • Lycée Technique Ibn Sina Kenitra (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2008 - 2009 Baccalauréat Sciences Mathématiques B - Mention Très Bien

  • Lycée Technique Ibn SINA (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2008 - 2009 Bac avec mention Tres Bien

Réseau