Malcolm is expeditious with an urgent and impatient desire to produce quick results. He is quite competitive, self-confident and seeks success. Malcolm enjoys challenge, seeks difficult objectives and wants authority in his area of expertise.



He greatly enjoys variety in his work, changing environments and is quickly bored with routine and repetitive work. Malcolm responds to situations of pressure quickly and positively. He is restless and energetic.



He is an individual who forecasts, plans ahead, anticipates difficulties and, in general, is well prepared for most situations. Malcolm is prepared to take risk and to use his initiative; even under threatening or unfavorable circumstances. Malcolm has a strong desire to effect change for the improvement of existing methods, systems and processes. He is, in many ways, an agent of change.



In dealing with people, Malcolm will be intense, quickly changing and demanding. He is persuasive and has the ability to communicate due to his energy, intensity, enthusiasm and charismatic approach. He has the ability to motivate others into action. He can work with and through people to get things done, but tends to listen only superficially. Has a strong sense of urgency.



Because he is inquisitive and logical, Malcolm has the ability to solve detailed programs, presenting information in a systematic manner and verifying quality standards. Being direct and competitive, he will actively seek to have control over the situations in which he is involved. In general, handing control to others will cause him a lot of tension.



PDA is a tool used by thousands of organisations and individuals. It is scientifically validated. The information it contains lets you know your main strengths and potential weaknesses, as well as which skills to apply to enhance your potential talent.



Full Report copy and paste link: http://public.pdainternational.net/malcolm_milligan_480893/?token=1Mvarm%2BZPWU9LBad9MK%2BZzLN5zKSwA3AFHZKzO8U8ac%3D



Mes compétences :

Coaching professionnel

Recrutement

Organisations humanitaires

Tests psychométriques