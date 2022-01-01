Menu

Malcolm ROSIER-JONES

JOHANNESBURG

Malcolm has over 16 years experience managing aviation contracts on behalf of major oil and gas clients such as ExxonMobile, BP, Shell, Total, & NGO’s such as the WFP, ICRC and the UN.

The contracts were based but not limited to Angola, Libya, Chad, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sudan, DR Congo, Algeria where he managed to form a strong relationship with the local CAA offices and fully understands the local legislation.

He managed various sized projects, from 4 to 18 aircraft's both fixed wing as well as rotary.

Malcolm’s key competencies include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Implementation of all relevant processes and procedures relating to the health and safety of the 3rd Party provider at Canadian Helicopter, the largest helicopter provider. The Company had the most stringent processes and procedures which had to be followed through and implemented in company manuals.

• Monitoring and refining, on an ongoing basis, all internal and client policies to ensure a smooth run of the clients operations

• Comprehensive knowledge of flight crew licensing/ limitations monitored on weekly and monthly basis to ensure all crew were within the flight limitations.

• Full understanding of Quality and Safety Management, worked SMS, reporting weekly and monthly QA manager who was based in Canada. Regular review of both clients and internal policies.

• Comprehensive ICAO regulations on air-side. Offshore helidecks and heliport were managed by the clients, however when requested a senior pilot would inspect the sites for compliance.

• Experience with fire-fighting and rescue procedures and their implementation, in compliance with SMS systems. Regular refresher courses took place.

• Extensive knowledge with aviation fuel management and ground handling managed in compliance with both internal and client policies, regular crew refreshing courses (i.e. Air-side Safety Management, Dangerous Goods, International Aviation Requirements-Operations, etc)
• Regular reviews of ERP
• Excellent communication skills- people person
• Culturally diverse, team player with good mentoring and leadership skills

Fluent French and English & able to hold a basic conversation in Portuguese.

Aviation
Logistics
Logistics Management
Management
Procurement

  • Logistic Coordinator & Consultant - Coordinator, Logistic, Planner

    2012

  • CICR - Air Ops Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant - Manage & coordinate all passenger/Cargo flights from Kenya into Somalia & back.
    - Liaise with logistics department to schedule transport of shipments to field stations.
    - Initiate and maintain necessary leases, licenses and contracts with relevant authorities and suppliers
    - Manage local and International staff, compose weekly & monthly cost reports.
    - Coordinate travel movements with the UN, US Defense force, Kenyan & Somalia authorities.
    - Hold regular meetings with local subcontractors, ensure high levels of S&Q, HSE.

  • Canadian Helicopter Coorporation - Special Operations Team Leader

    2012 - maintenant Specializing in aviation contract base set-ups and shut downs in support of the Oil and Gas industry. Most contracts are based in developing countries, sometimes working in hostile environments. Meeting deadlines and working as per Safety & Management policy is key to providing a safe operation.

  • CHC HELICOPTERS - Contract Implementation Manager

    2012 - 2016 - Project manage all applicable contract start-ups and base closures.
    - Negotiate with local suppliers as required in the procurement of local base materials.
    - Liaising with local authorities, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements
    - Maintaining a high standard of S&Q - assuring all HESS requirements are met.
    - Interface between client & head office, attending meetings and writing reports
    - Manage crew requirements (pre-arrival) including local transport, accommodations, area familiarization.
    - Comply & manage company policies, standards and practices, policy manuals
    - Coordinate & manage logistics regarding airfreight & sea freight with local customs brokers.
    - Initiate relationship with local CAA/Governmental agencies as required
    - Knowledge of OGP, CAP1145, CAP1100, CAP641, SAR operations,

  • Johannesburg University (Johannesburg)

    Johannesburg 1996 - 1998 Logistics management

