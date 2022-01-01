Malcolm ROSIER-JONES

Malcolm has over 16 years experience managing aviation contracts on behalf of major oil and gas clients such as ExxonMobile, BP, Shell, Total, & NGO’s such as the WFP, ICRC and the UN.



The contracts were based but not limited to Angola, Libya, Chad, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sudan, DR Congo, Algeria where he managed to form a strong relationship with the local CAA offices and fully understands the local legislation.



He managed various sized projects, from 4 to 18 aircraft's both fixed wing as well as rotary.



Malcolm’s key competencies include, but are not limited to, the following:



• Implementation of all relevant processes and procedures relating to the health and safety of the 3rd Party provider at Canadian Helicopter, the largest helicopter provider. The Company had the most stringent processes and procedures which had to be followed through and implemented in company manuals.



• Monitoring and refining, on an ongoing basis, all internal and client policies to ensure a smooth run of the clients operations



• Comprehensive knowledge of flight crew licensing/ limitations monitored on weekly and monthly basis to ensure all crew were within the flight limitations.



• Full understanding of Quality and Safety Management, worked SMS, reporting weekly and monthly QA manager who was based in Canada. Regular review of both clients and internal policies.



• Comprehensive ICAO regulations on air-side. Offshore helidecks and heliport were managed by the clients, however when requested a senior pilot would inspect the sites for compliance.



• Experience with fire-fighting and rescue procedures and their implementation, in compliance with SMS systems. Regular refresher courses took place.



• Extensive knowledge with aviation fuel management and ground handling managed in compliance with both internal and client policies, regular crew refreshing courses (i.e. Air-side Safety Management, Dangerous Goods, International Aviation Requirements-Operations, etc)

• Regular reviews of ERP

• Excellent communication skills- people person

• Culturally diverse, team player with good mentoring and leadership skills



Fluent French and English & able to hold a basic conversation in Portuguese.



Mes compétences :

Aviation

Logistics

Logistics Management

Management

Procurement