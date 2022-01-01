Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Malek BELADEL
Ajouter
Malek BELADEL
BEZONS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
transport de personnes
- President
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Niveau Bac Mathematique (Alger)
Alger
1980 - 1982
Réseau
Badia SKALI