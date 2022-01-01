Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Malek BEN DOUISSA
Ajouter
Malek BEN DOUISSA
TABURBAH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hotel
- Contrôleur de gestion
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Gestion
Sousse
2008 - 2009
Mastère
FACULTE DE DROITS ET DE SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES, POLITIQUES DE SOUSSE (Sousse)
Sousse
2004 - 2008
Maitrise
Sciences de gestion
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel