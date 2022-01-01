Menu

Malek BEN EL OUAFI

KÉLIBIA

En résumé

I specialize in Information Technology and Services. I’m passionate about what I do, and I love to help people. Nothing is more fulfilling than being part of a team with similar interests, and an organization that values its employees.

Mes compétences :
UNIX
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
C++
XSLT
XML
XHTML
Visual Basic
Oracle
NetBeans
Microsoft Visio
Merise Methodology
Matlab
Macromedia Dreamweaver
JavaScript
Java
IBM OS/2
HTML5
HTML
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Adobe Photoshop
Accès
AJAX

Entreprises

  • BEST WEB - SIVP - Développeur PHP

    2013 - maintenant Développeur PHP: Développement, validation, maintenance fonctionnelle et
    technique, des sites internet et des applications web.

Formations

  • La Faculté Des Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion De Nabeul (FSEGN) (Nabul)

    Nabul 2009 - 2013 E-commerce

