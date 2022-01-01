Malek BEN EL OUAFI

I specialize in Information Technology and Services. I’m passionate about what I do, and I love to help people. Nothing is more fulfilling than being part of a team with similar interests, and an organization that values its employees.
Mes compétences :
UNIX
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
C++
XSLT
XML
XHTML
Visual Basic
Oracle
NetBeans
Microsoft Visio
Merise Methodology
Matlab
Macromedia Dreamweaver
JavaScript
Java
IBM OS/2
HTML5
HTML
ECLiPSe
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Adobe Photoshop
Accès
AJAX