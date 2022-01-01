Menu

Malek BOUGHANDA

Tunis

En résumé

• Gestion de projet digital
• Analyse et Mise en place de campagnes publicitaires en ligne
• Rédaction de spécifications techniques détaillées à partir de spécifications fonctionnelles
• Test, intégration et support à la mise en production

Mes compétences :
C#
UML
Scrum
JavaScript
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Exchange
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows Server
Virtualisation
Hyper-V
HTML 5
CSS 3
Microsoft SQL Server
ASP.NET
Community management
Développement web
Webmarketing
Développement mobile
PHP 5
Wordpress
Joomla
MySQL

Entreprises

  • Digital One - Fondateur & Ingénieur Manager

    Tunis 2015 - maintenant

  • Exode Software - Développeur SharePoint .Net

    2012 - 2015

  • Dot Square - PFE & Ingénieur d’études et développement Sharepoint -.Net

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • ESPRIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2011 Diplôme National d'ingénieur