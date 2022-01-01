Malek CHAIB

-
Freelance pour le compte de Divona Algérie
- Solution Project Engineer & Project Manager
2010 - maintenant
1. Generating Proposals, Quotations and Bill Of Materials.
2. Networking equipment design for voice, video, data and Internet
3. Prepare Business Case
4. Writing Scope of works for future tenders
5. Prepare the P&L sheets for different networks satellite solutions.
6. Link Budget Calculations
7. Frequency Plan assignment
8. Contacting Vendors and suppliers to get Prices.
9. Project management.
10. Maintain network design documentation.
11. Preparing commissionning documentation ( as the Site Acceptance Test Procedure, and
Network Acceptance Test Procedure)
-
HP Hewlett Packard
- Solution Architect HP Procurve Networking
2008 - 2010
Presentations and support in technical negotiations
• Establish network solutions (Solution Architect)
• Conduct a study of end customers need
• HP ProCurve business development products.
• Organize meetings and training with the end customer.
• Develop business plan to maximize sales
• Seek new partners and new end customers
-
Divona (filiale Monaco telecom)
- Project Manager
2008 - 2008
-
ALSTOM
- Telecom Site Manager
Saint Ouen
2007 - 2007
Establish a schedule for installing Sites.
• Prepare the Proposal and/or validation of the recommended solution.
• Coordinate and organize the intervention of our partners on site.
• Prepare progress reports of the project.
• Supervise site facilities.
• Make a comparative study of prices for different equipment which will be installed.
• Prepare & Attend meetings with the end customer,
• Prepare the Technical Project Documentation.
• Prepare the Exploitation documentation for the end customer.
• Establish the testing procedures.
• Schedule and attend Commissionning Sites.
-
ARM telecom
- Project Manager GSM Network Rollout
2005 - 2007
Planning the deployment of mobile telephony networks,
• Select sub-contractors.
• Writing Scope of works for sub-contractors.
• Establish a schedule for implementation in collaboration with ATM Mobils.
• Preparing commissionning documentation.
• Ensure that the closed specifications are respected by sub contractors
• Attend weekly meetings with ATM Mobilis.
• Preparing & send a weekly progress report to client
-
Khalifa Airways
- Chef de département sysème informatique
2000 - 2003
Chef de département système informatique (2002-2003)
Chef de section GALAXIE et système informatique (2002-2001)
Administrateur réseau informatique (2001-2000)