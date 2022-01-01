Malek CHEMAM

* Oversee, Liaise with and provide training necessary for Document Controllers in all Groupement and associated locations.
* Develop and maintain procedures for all processes owned by DCC.
* Develop and maintain effective user guides for all Document Management Systems operated by DCC.
* Act as System Administrator for Document Management Systems and ensure that adequate training is available for users.
* Propose corporate document management objectives and assist in their implementation and fulfilment.
* Assist Groupement Departments in development of their filing systems and ensure that consistent structures are maintained in each location.
* Ensure approved Groupement documents are issued in a consistent format in accordance with the Document Control procedures.
* Monitor internally produced documents for revision control: hard copy / electronic and English / French versions. ;
Anadarko-Sonatrach Association
- Document Controller
2003 - 2005Groupement Berkine Sonatrach /Anadarko - Hassi Messaoud, Algeria
Provide Document Control & Management services & support for all relevant Groupement Berkine personnel.
* Main Duties & Responsibilities:
* Catalogue all documentation (well logs, reports etc.) in Document Control
Centre (DCC) databases.
* Receive and register incoming data and documentation transmitted from partners or vendors and notify appropriate personnel within the Groupement of data receipt.
* Organize, check and distribute documents (hard and Electronic copy) data receipt.
* Store, maintain and update projects documents with the new revisions.
* Coordinate close out and handover requirements. ;
* Liaise with other DCC's (Uxbridge, the field and Hassi Messaoud) and interface with DCC based in contractor offices,
* Collate comments and interface with project engineers and co-ordinate comments back to contractors.
* Set up files for retaining hard copies of various sizes of documents.
* Set up of project requirements and project files ;
* Assist personnel with data requests, including checking data and documents in and out of DCC files; querying the databases; searching for data; and supplying information on data and documentation held.
* Perform documentation and data searches through the Web and other remote information sources.
* Process orders for publications, articles, databases and Groupement subscription renewals. To maintain the database records for these, catalogue all new publications and log incoming journals, magazines etc. on a daily basis.
* Develop and maintain current DCC databases and assist in new database design and implementation.
* Develop and maintain system for automated recording of document retention, review and destruction cycle.
* Liaise with IT and other groups with regard to the movement and integrity of data.
* Administration of the transfer of data and documentation to other departmental data storage areas and arrangement of retrievals.
* Preparation of the Document Distribution Matrix in conjunction with the Chef Technique.
* Creation of a system for filing data manuals,
Procedures Analyst and Translator (French-English) within the Supply Chain Re-engineering Project.
Groupement Berkine Sonatrach
- Procedures Analyst and Translator
* Provide assistance in establishing procedures, Policies and Work Instructions for the entire supply chain and for all departments that interface with it, inter alia: Materials, Contracts, Purchasing and Finance etc.)
* Translation of Procedures and Work Instructions from English to French and provide language assistance at meetings and work sessions. ;
* Translation of documentation and operations maintenance manuals (Service Bulletins and Airworthiness Directives)
* Liaison with aircraft manufacturer (Boeing USA) and its regional representatives.
* Translation of legal documents (Contracts and Agreements) pertaining to the lease and purchase of aircraft and the provision of maintenance services. ;
Entreprise de Rénovation des Matériels
- Interpreter & Translator
1995 - 1999(Ministry of Defence)
Interpreter and Translator (English-French)
* Main Duties & Responsibilities:
* Translation of technical documents and manuals dealing with maintenance of range of aircraft and helicopters; ;
* Translation of commercial and legal documents. ;
* Assistance in work sessions and meetings with foreign delegations. ;
Formations
University Of Algiers (Alger)
Alger1989 - 1993Bachelor's deree in English
* Document Management System : Documentum and SharePoint ;
* DocPro System (Electronic Document Management System. ;
* Musis Datastream 7i (Asset Management System) Certificate.
* MS Word - Excel -Visio- Outlook - PowerPoint - Documentum - Docpro System -Sharepoint- Photoshop