Malek CHEMAM

MONTREAL

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint
Legal Documents
Documentum
Aircraft
Electronic document management
Supply Chain
Safety Training
Joint Venture
Document Management
Docpro

  • Anadarko-Sonatrach Association - Document Control Coordinator

    2005 - 2014 Groupement Berkine Sonatrach /Anadarko - Hassi Messaoud, Algeria
    * Main Duties & Responsibilities:

    * Oversee, Liaise with and provide training necessary for Document Controllers in all Groupement and associated locations.
    * Develop and maintain procedures for all processes owned by DCC.
    * Develop and maintain effective user guides for all Document Management Systems operated by DCC.
    * Act as System Administrator for Document Management Systems and ensure that adequate training is available for users.
    * Propose corporate document management objectives and assist in their implementation and fulfilment.
    * Assist Groupement Departments in development of their filing systems and ensure that consistent structures are maintained in each location.
    * Ensure approved Groupement documents are issued in a consistent format in accordance with the Document Control procedures.
    * Monitor internally produced documents for revision control: hard copy / electronic and English / French versions. ;

  • Anadarko-Sonatrach Association - Document Controller

    2003 - 2005 Groupement Berkine Sonatrach /Anadarko - Hassi Messaoud, Algeria
    Provide Document Control & Management services & support for all relevant Groupement Berkine personnel.

    * Main Duties & Responsibilities:

    * Catalogue all documentation (well logs, reports etc.) in Document Control
    Centre (DCC) databases.
    * Receive and register incoming data and documentation transmitted from partners or vendors and notify appropriate personnel within the Groupement of data receipt.
    * Organize, check and distribute documents (hard and Electronic copy) data receipt.
    * Store, maintain and update projects documents with the new revisions.
    * Coordinate close out and handover requirements. ;
    * Liaise with other DCC's (Uxbridge, the field and Hassi Messaoud) and interface with DCC based in contractor offices,
    * Collate comments and interface with project engineers and co-ordinate comments back to contractors.
    * Set up files for retaining hard copies of various sizes of documents.
    * Set up of project requirements and project files ;
    * Assist personnel with data requests, including checking data and documents in and out of DCC files; querying the databases; searching for data; and supplying information on data and documentation held.
    * Perform documentation and data searches through the Web and other remote information sources.
    * Process orders for publications, articles, databases and Groupement subscription renewals. To maintain the database records for these, catalogue all new publications and log incoming journals, magazines etc. on a daily basis.
    * Develop and maintain current DCC databases and assist in new database design and implementation.
    * Develop and maintain system for automated recording of document retention, review and destruction cycle.
    * Liaise with IT and other groups with regard to the movement and integrity of data.
    * Administration of the transfer of data and documentation to other departmental data storage areas and arrangement of retrievals.
    * Preparation of the Document Distribution Matrix in conjunction with the Chef Technique.
    * Creation of a system for filing data manuals,


    Procedures Analyst and Translator (French-English) within the Supply Chain Re-engineering Project.

  • Groupement Berkine Sonatrach - Procedures Analyst and Translator

    2001 - 2003 Groupement Berkine Sonatrach /Anadarko - Hassi Messaoud,
    * Main Duties & Responsibilities:

    * Provide assistance in establishing procedures, Policies and Work Instructions for the entire supply chain and for all departments that interface with it, inter alia: Materials, Contracts, Purchasing and Finance etc.)
    * Translation of Procedures and Work Instructions from English to French and provide language assistance at meetings and work sessions. ;

  • Antinea Airlines - Interpreter & Technical Translator

    1999 - 2001 Department:

    * Main Duties & Responsibilities:

    * Translation of documentation and operations maintenance manuals (Service Bulletins and Airworthiness Directives)
    * Liaison with aircraft manufacturer (Boeing USA) and its regional representatives.
    * Translation of legal documents (Contracts and Agreements) pertaining to the lease and purchase of aircraft and the provision of maintenance services. ;

  • Entreprise de Rénovation des Matériels - Interpreter & Translator

    1995 - 1999 (Ministry of Defence)

    Interpreter and Translator (English-French)

    * Main Duties & Responsibilities:

    * Translation of technical documents and manuals dealing with maintenance of range of aircraft and helicopters; ;
    * Translation of commercial and legal documents. ;
    * Assistance in work sessions and meetings with foreign delegations. ;

  • University Of Algiers (Alger)

    Alger 1989 - 1993 Bachelor's deree in English

    * Document Management System : Documentum and SharePoint ;
    * DocPro System (Electronic Document Management System. ;
    * Musis Datastream 7i (Asset Management System) Certificate.
    * MS Word - Excel -Visio- Outlook - PowerPoint - Documentum - Docpro System -Sharepoint- Photoshop

    * Safety Training: Stirling Management Facilities 2004 :
    * Emergency Responder Course
    * Defibrill

