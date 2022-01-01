Menu

Malek HAFDALLAH

MONTREAL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Compagnie de construction - Estimateur principal / Gérant de projet

    2011 - maintenant

  • Compagnie de construction - Président

    1998 - 2010

  • Bureau d'architecture - Chargé de projet

    1996 - 1998

Formations

  • Collège LaSalle (Montréal)

    Montréal 2010 - 2011 Estimateur de construction

    Planification d'événements / Event Planning

  • Chikh Larbi Tabessi (Tébessa)

    Tébessa 1999 - 2003 Technique immobilière

  • Centre Régional De Formation Professionnelle (Tébessa)

    Tébessa 1994 - 1996 Technicien supérieur en architecture

    Technicien en architecture

Réseau