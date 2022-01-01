Retail
Malek HAFDALLAH
Malek HAFDALLAH
MONTREAL
En résumé
Entreprises
Compagnie de construction
- Estimateur principal / Gérant de projet
2011 - maintenant
Compagnie de construction
- Président
1998 - 2010
Bureau d'architecture
- Chargé de projet
1996 - 1998
Formations
Collège LaSalle (Montréal)
Montréal
2010 - 2011
Estimateur de construction
Planification d'événements / Event Planning
Chikh Larbi Tabessi (Tébessa)
Tébessa
1999 - 2003
Technique immobilière
Centre Régional De Formation Professionnelle (Tébessa)
Tébessa
1994 - 1996
Technicien supérieur en architecture
Technicien en architecture
Florence LE MOUËL
Loïc CHAUVET
Ricardo KPAKPO