Malek NAJJAR

Currently pursuing Master's degree in Finance, Audit & Control, with the background knowledge of Finance, I oriente myself toward the Banking and Finance Sector and want to integrate into diverse financial services companies. Now, I am looking for an apprenticeship to apply my theoretical knowledge to the reality and to get familiar to professional environment.



Mes compétences :

Marchés financiers

Analyse financière

Comptabilité analytique

Comptabilité générale

Gestion financière et comptable

Gestion administrative

Finance d'entreprise