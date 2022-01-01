Menu

Malek NAJJAR

LYON

En résumé

Currently pursuing Master's degree in Finance, Audit & Control, with the background knowledge of Finance, I oriente myself toward the Banking and Finance Sector and want to integrate into diverse financial services companies. Now, I am looking for an apprenticeship to apply my theoretical knowledge to the reality and to get familiar to professional environment.

Mes compétences :
Marchés financiers
Analyse financière
Comptabilité analytique
Comptabilité générale
Gestion financière et comptable
Gestion administrative
Finance d'entreprise

Entreprises

  • Organisation comptabilité, commissariat et conseil (O3C) - Accounting Intern

    2017 - 2017 •Proofreading.
    - Assisting auditors by running document requests (downloading blacklines, bank statements)
    - Preparing of routine journal entries for stadium finance (interest fees/ accruals), Interest income, bank fee entries.

  • Hotel CARLTON - Accounting Department Intern

    2016 - 2016 • Assist the General Ledger Accounting team with the monthly close process, which will include preparing and uploading journal entries and analyzing financial statement account activity, Assist the General Ledger Accounting team with the quarterly reporting and audit process

Formations

  • ESAM (European School Of Advanced Management) LYON - Groupe IGS

    Lyon 2017 - maintenant Master's degree

    My subjetcs include :
    Financial Markets, Accounting, IFRS. Internal Control and Risk Management, Financial Analysis and Evaluation, Financial mathematics, Financial management, Cross cultural management, Business Law, Workshops with Consultants.

  • TeleTrade Tunisia (Tunis)

    Tunis 2016 - 2016 Certified Training Program in Forex and Stock Market

    - Traded on the FOREX market using technical and fundamental analysis and instruments for risk management
    - Certificate of Completion TeleTrade Tunisia & Centre National du Trading France (CNT) training and coaching program “Trading the financial markets."

  • APBS: Avicenne Private Business School (Tunis)

    Tunis 2014 - 2017 Bachelor

    My subjetcs included :
    Financial Accounting, Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Managerial Accounting, Monetary economics, Financial mathematics,Descriptive statistics and probability, Company and Business law, Management & Leadership
    Activities and Societies: Alumini Member

  • Mustapha Kamel High School (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2014 Economics and Management Baccalauréat equivalent to A-Level

