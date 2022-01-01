Retail
Malek RASTA
Malek RASTA
Alger
Entreprises
Algérie Télécom
- T.S Réseaux
Alger
2013 - maintenant
SARPI SPA
- Technicien support IT
2011 - 2013
GIE VINCI Construction
- Coordinateur Logistique
2006 - 2010
Formations
ENSI (Alger)
Alger
2015 - 2016
Cisco CCNP
INSFPG (Tébessa)
Tébessa
2003 - 2006
Informatique système & réseaux
IT
Réseau
Djamila JA
Fatima Zahra TAHAR DJEBBAR
Hafsa TICEMLAL
Raouf BEHAZ
Redouane BENNOUI
Sabrina YASSEFI
Zakaria MENNOUR