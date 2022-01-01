Malgorzata SKUPIEN

-
HAYS
- RESOURCING PARTNER
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Managing delivery of multiple hiring projects and contingent assignments for various industries
and clients across the Middle East. Account management, end to end vacancy management and
candidate sourcing, project management of recruitment based initiatives, processes and
campaigns. Responsible for managing volume effectively for planning and executing the
recruitment strategy throughout the business. Ensuring clients contracts are extended and
approved by the legal team. Acting as a consultant to internal and external stakeholders, helping
to develop and implement change where needed. Managing multiple priorities, deadlines and
stakeholders. Post-transaction client management, project set-up, project team coordination,
reporting and outcome summary. Utilising sales and business development techniques to
suggest additional products and services to clients. Maintaining long-term relationships with key
Clients, making sure that quality services are delivered in a timely manner. Being a point od
escalation for multiple clients, ensuring KPIs are met. Reporting to Operations Director for the
Middle East and cooperating closely with Commercial Director.
Selected Projects:
NIMR
6 vacancies for automotive engineers to be relocated from Europe and Americas.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority
Multiple vacancies for UAE Nationals and expats.
The National Health Insurance Company - Daman
The long- term relationship, Hays being on of two agencies working on diverse insurance
vacancies.
Modern Tobacco Corporation
Long term relationship while supporting the company in hiring specialists for several
specialisms. Most candidates have been relocated from Europe. more than 25 employees hired.
Ras Al Khaimah Municipality (RAK Courts)
Hiring nine legal translators for the judicial department (Arabic- English, Arabic-Urdu-English.
ArabicHindi-English) and department manager.
Qatar Petroleum
Multiple hiring Project for twenty-one systems engineers and IT security positions, mainly the UK
based.
Black & Veatch
Multiple engineering positions for a combined-cycle power plant in Saudi Arabia.
Business Trading Company Qatar
Multiple positions for Restaurant Manager, Assistant Restaurant Managers, Head Chefs.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce
Searching for Economic and Statistic Researchers to be relocated from outside of UAE.
Saudi Aramco
Working on non-O&G senior finance and corporate positions.
Executive Solutions
- PROJECT RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT
2014 - 2014
Providing full-life cycle recruitment support to projects in the GCC. Managing entire
recruitment process for all level of professionals. Ensuring the established recruiting procedures
are followed to ensure consistent, effective, efficient delivery to meet the needs of the hiring
organization and the enterprise.
Reporting to the client and the line manager on daily/ weekly basis. Offering advice to
both clients and candidates. Using sales, business development, marketing techniques and
networking in order to attract business from client companies. Using social media and job
boards to advertise positions, attract candidates and build relationships with candidates and
employers. Being responsible for updating and maintaining the trackers and the project's
database. Prepared CVs and correspondence to forward to clients in respect of suitable
applicants.
Offering advice to both clients and candidates on pay rates, training and career
progression. Participating in Talent Open Day for Emirati candidates, conducting face to face
interviews. Gathering documents and releasing offers. The main project employed for - The
Boeing Company assignment. Left the company after being headhunted.
Projects:
The Boeing Company
Aerospace & Defense project to hire 200+ specialists for the F-15 project in Saudi Arabia.
Emiratization Project for National Electronic Security Authority:
Filling 15+ open positions for a newly established authority in Cyber Security in Abu Dhabi in its
core and business support departments. Fresh graduates project to fill 10+ positions in IT and
Electrical Engineering.
Mawaheb Open Day:
Recruitment Open Day for Emirati nationals. Face to face interviewing for Technical and
administration positions for NESA, Al Wasl, Community Developmnet Authority.
Community Development Authority:
Recruiting Emirati nationals for 5 administration and procurement positions.
Al Futtaim:
Group internal HR project for automotive and engineering entities. Sourcing, arranging
assessments and interviews, negotiating offers, gathering documents necessary for onboarding,
building relationships with hiring managers.
Atkins Qatar:
Sourcing for Design Managers, Project Managers, Project Sponsor, Health and Safety Manager
for FIFA stadiums.
Contingency roles for: Masdar City (Project Manager), Alghanim (IT Specialist), Mubadala (HR
Director).
ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS
- SENIOR SOURCING SPECIALIST
London
2013 - 2013
Developing appropriate talent acquisition strategies and managing the end-to-end talent
acquisition process. Conducting structured business needs discussions with hiring managers,
identifying the key role/candidate requirements, agreeing on the sourcing and selection
strategy, SLAs. Being involved in recruitment project in IT, sales and marketing, HR,
pharmaceutical, automotive and engineering sectors. Conducting screenings and competency
based phone interviews in English and Spanish. Headhunting. Mutual agreement signed due to
relocation to Dubai.
Projects:
Nike (Spain)
Recruiting for 6 Store and Department Managers across various Spanish locations.
Henkel (Kenya, Angola, Ivory Coast)
Sourcing for Marketing Managers and Specialists. Market Mapping.
Rolls Royce (UK)
Recruiting for Design Engineers.
Inventiv (UK)
Recruiting for Lab Specialists and Clinical psychologists.
AVIS (France, Spain, Italy).
Recruiting for 41 Operations Managers for various locations in 3 countries. Database
management, competency testing, scheduling interviews, managing offers.
BAHLSEN
- HR CONSULTANT
2011 - 2011
Coordinator of a student project, internship in Human Resources Department. Managing a team
implementing a project of creating a database of standardised job descriptions for the
employees from selected departments. Conducting face to face semi-structured interviews,
managing relations with managers, project results reporting.
RYSZARD STOCKI CONSULTING
- CONSULTANT & INTERN
2010 - 2011
2010 - MAY 2011
Participation in the project Open Index. Contacting customers (cold calling) and sales of a
diagnostic questionnaire, translation of the company documents and preparation of the
materials for a company website.