Malgorzata SKUPIEN

Paris

Mes compétences :
vacancy management
transaction client management
project team coordination
life cycle recruitment support
STATISTICA
SPSS
Responsible for managing volume
Project Management
Procurement
Power Point Training
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
Internet
General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin F-15 Aircraft
Employment Law
Electrical Engineering
Business Development
Administration
Account management

Entreprises

  • HAYS - RESOURCING PARTNER

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Managing delivery of multiple hiring projects and contingent assignments for various industries
    and clients across the Middle East. Account management, end to end vacancy management and
    candidate sourcing, project management of recruitment based initiatives, processes and
    campaigns. Responsible for managing volume effectively for planning and executing the
    recruitment strategy throughout the business. Ensuring clients contracts are extended and
    approved by the legal team. Acting as a consultant to internal and external stakeholders, helping
    to develop and implement change where needed. Managing multiple priorities, deadlines and
    stakeholders. Post-transaction client management, project set-up, project team coordination,
    reporting and outcome summary. Utilising sales and business development techniques to
    suggest additional products and services to clients. Maintaining long-term relationships with key
    Clients, making sure that quality services are delivered in a timely manner. Being a point od
    escalation for multiple clients, ensuring KPIs are met. Reporting to Operations Director for the
    Middle East and cooperating closely with Commercial Director.

    Selected Projects:

    NIMR
    6 vacancies for automotive engineers to be relocated from Europe and Americas.
    Louvre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority
    Multiple vacancies for UAE Nationals and expats.
    The National Health Insurance Company - Daman
    The long- term relationship, Hays being on of two agencies working on diverse insurance
    vacancies.
    Modern Tobacco Corporation
    Long term relationship while supporting the company in hiring specialists for several
    specialisms. Most candidates have been relocated from Europe. more than 25 employees hired.
    Ras Al Khaimah Municipality (RAK Courts)
    Hiring nine legal translators for the judicial department (Arabic- English, Arabic-Urdu-English.
    ArabicHindi-English) and department manager.
    Qatar Petroleum
    Multiple hiring Project for twenty-one systems engineers and IT security positions, mainly the UK
    based.
    Black & Veatch
    Multiple engineering positions for a combined-cycle power plant in Saudi Arabia.
    Business Trading Company Qatar
    Multiple positions for Restaurant Manager, Assistant Restaurant Managers, Head Chefs.
    Dubai Chamber of Commerce
    Searching for Economic and Statistic Researchers to be relocated from outside of UAE.
    Saudi Aramco
    Working on non-O&G senior finance and corporate positions.

  • Executive Solutions - PROJECT RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

    2014 - 2014 Providing full-life cycle recruitment support to projects in the GCC. Managing entire
    recruitment process for all level of professionals. Ensuring the established recruiting procedures
    are followed to ensure consistent, effective, efficient delivery to meet the needs of the hiring
    organization and the enterprise.
    Reporting to the client and the line manager on daily/ weekly basis. Offering advice to
    both clients and candidates. Using sales, business development, marketing techniques and
    networking in order to attract business from client companies. Using social media and job
    boards to advertise positions, attract candidates and build relationships with candidates and
    employers. Being responsible for updating and maintaining the trackers and the project's
    database. Prepared CVs and correspondence to forward to clients in respect of suitable
    applicants.
    Offering advice to both clients and candidates on pay rates, training and career
    progression. Participating in Talent Open Day for Emirati candidates, conducting face to face
    interviews. Gathering documents and releasing offers. The main project employed for - The
    Boeing Company assignment. Left the company after being headhunted.
    Projects:

    The Boeing Company
    Aerospace & Defense project to hire 200+ specialists for the F-15 project in Saudi Arabia.
    Emiratization Project for National Electronic Security Authority:
    Filling 15+ open positions for a newly established authority in Cyber Security in Abu Dhabi in its
    core and business support departments. Fresh graduates project to fill 10+ positions in IT and
    Electrical Engineering.
    Mawaheb Open Day:
    Recruitment Open Day for Emirati nationals. Face to face interviewing for Technical and
    administration positions for NESA, Al Wasl, Community Developmnet Authority.
    Community Development Authority:
    Recruiting Emirati nationals for 5 administration and procurement positions.
    Al Futtaim:
    Group internal HR project for automotive and engineering entities. Sourcing, arranging
    assessments and interviews, negotiating offers, gathering documents necessary for onboarding,
    building relationships with hiring managers.
    Atkins Qatar:
    Sourcing for Design Managers, Project Managers, Project Sponsor, Health and Safety Manager
    for FIFA stadiums.
    Contingency roles for: Masdar City (Project Manager), Alghanim (IT Specialist), Mubadala (HR
    Director).

  • ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS - SENIOR SOURCING SPECIALIST

    London 2013 - 2013 Developing appropriate talent acquisition strategies and managing the end-to-end talent
    acquisition process. Conducting structured business needs discussions with hiring managers,
    identifying the key role/candidate requirements, agreeing on the sourcing and selection
    strategy, SLAs. Being involved in recruitment project in IT, sales and marketing, HR,
    pharmaceutical, automotive and engineering sectors. Conducting screenings and competency
    based phone interviews in English and Spanish. Headhunting. Mutual agreement signed due to
    relocation to Dubai.
    Projects:

    Nike (Spain)
    Recruiting for 6 Store and Department Managers across various Spanish locations.
    Henkel (Kenya, Angola, Ivory Coast)
    Sourcing for Marketing Managers and Specialists. Market Mapping.
    Rolls Royce (UK)
    Recruiting for Design Engineers.
    Inventiv (UK)
    Recruiting for Lab Specialists and Clinical psychologists.
    AVIS (France, Spain, Italy).

    Recruiting for 41 Operations Managers for various locations in 3 countries. Database
    management, competency testing, scheduling interviews, managing offers.

  • BAHLSEN - HR CONSULTANT

    2011 - 2011 Coordinator of a student project, internship in Human Resources Department. Managing a team
    implementing a project of creating a database of standardised job descriptions for the
    employees from selected departments. Conducting face to face semi-structured interviews,
    managing relations with managers, project results reporting.

  • RYSZARD STOCKI CONSULTING - CONSULTANT & INTERN

    2010 - 2011 2010 - MAY 2011

    Participation in the project Open Index. Contacting customers (cold calling) and sales of a
    diagnostic questionnaire, translation of the company documents and preparation of the
    materials for a company website.

Formations

  • Westford School Of Management (Dubai)

    Dubai 2013 - 2013 Westford School Postgraduate Faculty of Strategic Human Resources

  • Jagiellonian University (Kraków)

    Kraków 2012 - 2014 Doctor of Philosophy

    Jagiellonian University, Krakow. Master in Psychology (Industrial and Organizational

  • Jagiellonian University (Kraków)

    Kraków 2008 - 2011 Bachelors Degree

  • Jagiellonian University (Kraków)

    Kraków 2007 - 2012 Master

    Master in Psychology (Industrial and Organizational

