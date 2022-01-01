Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Malicia CAUJOLLE
Ajouter
Malicia CAUJOLLE
OISSEL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pampelonne
- Community manager
2012 - maintenant
Pampelonne
- Responsable accréditation
2011 - 2012
Pampelonne Organisation
- Responsable design
2010 - 2011
Open de Nice Côte d'Azur
- Responsaple développement communication
2009 - 2010
Luka film
- Assistante de direction de casting
2008 - 2009
Formations
EUROMED MANAGEMENT MARSEILLE
Marseille
2008 - 2009
Master 2
Université Aix Marseille 3 Paul Cezanne
Aix En Provence
2004 - 2008
Master droit de la communication audiovisuelle
Réseau
Arnaud DELRIEU
Aurélie FERSING
Céline PAJOT
Elodie MALATRAIT SINGER
Florent PELISSIER
Véronique LOPEZ
Yann FRITZ