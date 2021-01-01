Menu

Mallouli BOULBEBA

Paris

C#
Visual Basic .Net
C++
C
WinForm
Microsoft Silverlight
SQL

  • Vistaprint - Lead software engineer

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Vistaprint - Senior software engineer

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Vworker - Freelancer

    2011 - maintenant Some Good freelance experience with the VWorker Site:

    There is some of my clients feedback :

    **Fantastic coder. Excellent communication skills. A++++++

    **Fast and professional worker! I can only give him the highest grade. He promised 1 day delivery time and got it in 1 day. And it worked exactly as I ordered.

    A+

    **A very good worker who I would happily work with again. Always prompt to reply and willing to help out.

    **Good guy to work with. Has good problem solving abilities. Very helpful and honest. Recommended!

    **Excellent work. Easy to work with. Technical work was excellent.

    **This coder was so good, I had him work with him on this second project for me. He impressed me with his level of dedication and communication to get the job done correctly. I will definitely use him again.

    **Excellent Worker.

    Expert WPF programmer.

    **Fast worker, very intuitive. Hes not a robot, he has many ideas that worked out great. will definitely use again

    ....



    You can check all my clients feedback and rating here http://www.vworker.com/RentACoder/DotNet/SoftwareCoders/ShowBioInfo.aspx?lngAuthorId=7674349&Tab=1&strShowTopCountRequestVarName=true

  • Avicenne Technology - .NET Developer

    2010 - 2014

  • Sungard - C\C++ Developer

    Lognes 2009 - 2010 C#, Vb.Net, WinForm, WPF, Silverlight, WCF services....

  • Sagem - PFE Stage

    PARIS 2008 - 2009 Porting a free streaming framework named GStreamer into an STB...

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2009 Software engeneer

