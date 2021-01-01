Mallouli BOULBEBA

Mes compétences :
C#
Visual Basic .Net
C++
C
WinForm
Microsoft Silverlight
SQL
Entreprises
Vistaprint
- Lead software engineer
Paris2015 - maintenant
- Senior software engineer
Paris2014 - maintenant
Vworker
- Freelancer
2011 - maintenantSome Good freelance experience with the VWorker Site:
There is some of my clients feedback :
**Fantastic coder. Excellent communication skills. A++++++
**Fast and professional worker! I can only give him the highest grade. He promised 1 day delivery time and got it in 1 day. And it worked exactly as I ordered.
A+
**A very good worker who I would happily work with again. Always prompt to reply and willing to help out.
**Good guy to work with. Has good problem solving abilities. Very helpful and honest. Recommended!
**Excellent work. Easy to work with. Technical work was excellent.
**This coder was so good, I had him work with him on this second project for me. He impressed me with his level of dedication and communication to get the job done correctly. I will definitely use him again.
**Excellent Worker.
Expert WPF programmer.
**Fast worker, very intuitive. Hes not a robot, he has many ideas that worked out great. will definitely use again
....
You can check all my clients feedback and rating here http://www.vworker.com/RentACoder/DotNet/SoftwareCoders/ShowBioInfo.aspx?lngAuthorId=7674349&Tab=1&strShowTopCountRequestVarName=true