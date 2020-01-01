Menu

Malthide Vencesly MOULONGO NGOMA

Courbevoie

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Canon - Technicien Système Photocopieur

    Courbevoie maintenant

  • OFIS CONGO - Technicien systeme reseau

    Pointe-Noire 2010 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau