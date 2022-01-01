Menu

Manel ATTIA

  • Open Bee France
  • Graphiste / Webdesigner

Hammamet

En résumé

Mes compétences :
CSS3
AJAX + jQuery/Javascript
PHP5
Joomla
Illustrator – Photoshop – indesign
Photoshop
JQuery
ASP
Wordpress
Personal Home Page
AJAX
Macromedia Flash
Joomla!
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
JavaScript
HTML
XML
Visual Basic
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft FrontPage
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Macromedia Dreamweaver
C Programming Language
Adobe Illustrator Cs 6
Adobe Illustrator
Active Server Pages
Web design
Workstation
VMware
HTML5
Apache WEB Server
Css

Entreprises

  • Open Bee France - Graphiste / Webdesigner

    Informatique | Hammamet 2011 - maintenant Je suis Manel Graphiste / Webdesigner. Je suis là pour votre communication visuelle. Sur le web ou bien sur papier. N'hésitez pas à me contacter.

    Spécialisations :

    WEBDESIGN
    Création de site internet, responsive web design, design UI-UX, wireframe, prototypage, création
    campagnes facebook, newsletters, création de présentations multimédia…

    PRINT
    Charte graphique, création d’identité, logo, mise en page, packaging, brochures, magazines, dépliants,

  • MB2I - Developpeur web

    hammamet 2009 - 2011

  • MB2I Tunisie - Stage de PFE

    2008 - 2008

  • MB2I Tunisie - Stage ouvrier

    2007 - 2007

  • La Poste Tunisienne - Agent de guichet & ouvrier

    Tunis 2006 - 2006 Agent de guichet

Formations

  • Institut Supérieure De Langues Appliquées Et Informatique De Nabeul (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2005 - 2008 Diplôme de technicien supérieur

  • Diplôme De Baccalauréat Section Lettre

    Hammamet 2004 - 2005 Diplôme de Baccalauréat
