Manel ATTIA

Mes compétences :
CSS3
AJAX + jQuery/Javascript
PHP5
Joomla
Illustrator – Photoshop – indesign
Photoshop
JQuery
ASP
Wordpress
Personal Home Page
AJAX
Macromedia Flash
Joomla!
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
JavaScript
HTML
XML
Visual Basic
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft FrontPage
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Macromedia Dreamweaver
C Programming Language
Adobe Illustrator Cs 6
Adobe Illustrator
Active Server Pages
Web design
Workstation
VMware
HTML5
Apache WEB Server
Css