Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Manjula MOHEE-GALI
Ajouter
Manjula MOHEE-GALI
Chargée d'études statistiques
SELECTION READER'S DIGEST
Chargée d'études statistiques
BAGNEUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SELECTION READER'S DIGEST
- Chargée d'études statistiques
Marketing | Bagneux (02290)
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel