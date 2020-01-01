Manuella DJAMBOU GUIRONNET

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Management
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Jira
Java EE
Agile Scrum
Recette fonctionnelle
Gestion d'équipe
Analyse fonctionnelle
Android Development
SQL
Entreprises
Groupe Seb
- IT Project Manager
Vernon2018 - maintenant
CAT-AMANIA
- Solution Manager PMP Certified
SAINT-HERBLAIN2016 - 2018*In charge of developing and promoting Testing solution:
- Responsible for replying to RFI and RFP
- Understanding customer requirements and proposing alternatives solutions
- Articulating the business and technical value of our testing solution
*In charge of managing projects :
- Managing the overall engagement in order to meet the customer's requirements
- Managing projects team
- Reporting on progress and status of engagements to key stakeholders
- Identifying and implementing process improvements
CAT-AMANIA
- IT Project Manager
SAINT-HERBLAIN2015 - 2018Clients :
* CEGEDIM'ACTIV - Since September 2016 : Manage a team of 8 Test Analysts
* MNH (Mutuelle Nationale des Hospitaliers) - From May 2015 to August 2016 : Manage a team of 12 Test Analysts
Roles:
- Planning team activities, providing support and guidance
- Lead performance review and provide performance feedback to staff
- Manage resource assignment, work allocation and software and hardware requirements
- Schedule and lead weekly and monthly project status meetings with client
- Manage communications with internal team and client team
- Provide reporting of team activities: project progress status, delays and issues
- Ensure the respect of procedures and methodologies
- Ensure the deliverables with respect of timelines and budget
MMA Assurances – Groupe Covea
- Consultant Software Engineer & Business Support Analyst
LE MANS CEDEX 92013 - 2015- Provide technical and functional specifications
- Collect, manipulate and analyze data
- Analyze and Manage bugs
- Define services application architecture
- Prepare and execute functional and Unit tests
- Project ownership assistance for the new application
- Design and implement a web application using : UML Designer for modeling, SOJA ( framework based on Spring, Hibernate,JPA...) and SOUSE ( framework based on Grails/Groovy, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript)
DataSolution
- Software Engineer (JAVA/J2EE)
Paris2012 - 2013- Develop ecommerce B2B/B2C Web sites using Enfinity Suite 6 & V7 of INTERSHOP
- Provide acceptance test plan
- Manage data (products, clients, ...) : import/export using Pentaho Data Integration (Kettle), indexings and search engins using Apache Solr and Fact-Finder
- Collect business requirements
Constellation (Subsidiary of the Norauto Group)
- Business Analyst - Trainee
2011 - 2011- Collect business requirements
- Analyze e-commerce solutions (ofbiz, drupal and intershop) in order to implement a POC
ErDF - GrDF
- Software Engineer - Trainee
2010 - 2010- Design a web application (HTM, CSS, Ajax, JavaScript, PHP)
- Generate dashboards and statics analysis of technical interventions
- Database migration from ACCESS to SQL