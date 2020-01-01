Menu

Manuella DJAMBOU GUIRONNET

Vernon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Management
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Jira
Java EE
Agile Scrum
Recette fonctionnelle
Gestion d'équipe
Analyse fonctionnelle
Android Development
SQL

Entreprises

  • Groupe Seb - IT Project Manager

    Vernon 2018 - maintenant

  • CAT-AMANIA - Solution Manager PMP Certified

    SAINT-HERBLAIN 2016 - 2018 *In charge of developing and promoting Testing solution:

    - Responsible for replying to RFI and RFP
    - Understanding customer requirements and proposing alternatives solutions
    - Articulating the business and technical value of our testing solution

    *In charge of managing projects :

    - Managing the overall engagement in order to meet the customer's requirements
    - Managing projects team
    - Reporting on progress and status of engagements to key stakeholders
    - Identifying and implementing process improvements

  • CAT-AMANIA - IT Project Manager

    SAINT-HERBLAIN 2015 - 2018 Clients :

    * CEGEDIM'ACTIV - Since September 2016 : Manage a team of 8 Test Analysts

    * MNH (Mutuelle Nationale des Hospitaliers) - From May 2015 to August 2016 : Manage a team of 12 Test Analysts

    Roles:

    - Planning team activities, providing support and guidance
    - Lead performance review and provide performance feedback to staff
    - Manage resource assignment, work allocation and software and hardware requirements
    - Schedule and lead weekly and monthly project status meetings with client
    - Manage communications with internal team and client team
    - Provide reporting of team activities: project progress status, delays and issues
    - Ensure the respect of procedures and methodologies
    - Ensure the deliverables with respect of timelines and budget

  • MMA Assurances – Groupe Covea - Consultant Software Engineer & Business Support Analyst

    LE MANS CEDEX 9 2013 - 2015 - Provide technical and functional specifications
    - Collect, manipulate and analyze data
    - Analyze and Manage bugs
    - Define services application architecture
    - Prepare and execute functional and Unit tests
    - Project ownership assistance for the new application

    - Design and implement a web application using : UML Designer for modeling, SOJA ( framework based on Spring, Hibernate,JPA...) and SOUSE ( framework based on Grails/Groovy, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript)

  • DataSolution - Software Engineer (JAVA/J2EE)

    Paris 2012 - 2013 - Develop ecommerce B2B/B2C Web sites using Enfinity Suite 6 & V7 of INTERSHOP
    - Provide acceptance test plan
    - Manage data (products, clients, ...) : import/export using Pentaho Data Integration (Kettle), indexings and search engins using Apache Solr and Fact-Finder
    - Collect business requirements

  • Constellation (Subsidiary of the Norauto Group) - Business Analyst - Trainee

    2011 - 2011 - Collect business requirements

    - Analyze e-commerce solutions (ofbiz, drupal and intershop) in order to implement a POC

  • ErDF - GrDF - Software Engineer - Trainee

    2010 - 2010 - Design a web application (HTM, CSS, Ajax, JavaScript, PHP)
    - Generate dashboards and statics analysis of technical interventions
    - Database migration from ACCESS to SQL

Formations

Réseau