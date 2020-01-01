Retail
Marc Antoine TESTIER
Marc Antoine TESTIER
ANGERS
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jamet communication
- Responsable impression/DAO
2016 - maintenant
Label sérigraphie
- Responsable atelier
2006 - 2016
Coexpan
- Opérateur
2005 - 2006
Seribase ind.
- Serigraphe
2004 - 2005
Roux développement
- Apprenti
2002 - 2004
Formations
École Du Livre
Nantes
2002 - 2004
