Menu

Marc BOUET

  • responsable de production
  • KURZ LOGISTIQUE
  • responsable de production

ANDILLY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • KURZ LOGISTIQUE - Responsable de production

    Production | Andilly (17230) 2011 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel