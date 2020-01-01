Marc BROIDY (MARC DAVID BROIDY)

Marc David Broidy is a longtime Southern California financial professional who served on the Cedars-Sinai Hospital Board of Governors for more than a decade. Participating in capital campaigns valued in excess of $300 million, Marc D. Broidy worked to enhance governance and increase the number of prospects and diversity of campaigns.



Mr. Broidys financial background includes positions as a financial advisor with Smith Barney from 1998 to 2005 and later at Merrill Lynch.. Managing asset allocation strategies for high net worth domestic and international clients, he was able to double AUM within five years. Some of his areas of responsibility were logistics and conflict mitigation.



A theater graduate from Pitzer College, Mr. Broidy served as a trustee at his alma mater from 2001 to 2009. He served on the audit committee as vice chairman and worked in advancement and governance capacities. Marc Broidys accomplishments included producing a Green Dorms opening night performance that included talent such as Robert Redford and Ed Begley Jr.