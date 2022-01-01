Marc-Emmanuel JAGUIN

-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- Piping Stress Engineer
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2019 - maintenant
Sub-contractor for Technip
Technip
- Piping Stress Engineer
Paris
2019 - maintenant
Air Liquide
- Lead Piping Stress Engineer
Paris
2015 - 2019
-> ITER Project :
- Preliminary piping stress analysis and supports calculation.
- Technical supervision of piping stress studies sub-contracted to external design department.
- Management and reporting of sub-contracted studies.
- Checking of piping stress calculation notes.
-> GTG Turkmengas Project :
- Technical supervision of piping stress studies performed in Air Liquide India.
- Checking of piping stress calculation notes.
-> LNG VYSOTSK Project :
- Piping stress analysis study performed on piping networks under cryogenic conditions on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 piping code.
-> Softwares : CAESAR II
-> PED
-> Construction Codes :
- Piping : ASME B31.3, EN13480
- Flanges leakage checking : Equivalent Pressure Method, ASME VIII Div.1 App.2.
- Rotating machines : NEMA, API 617
EKIUM
- Ingénieur Calculs Flexibilité de Tuyauterie
Bron
2014 - 2019
Sub-contractor for Technip and Air Liquide
Technip
- Deputy / Lead Piping Stress Engineer
Paris
2014 - 2015
-> VERSALIS Project (FEED) - Onshore - Lead Piping Stress Engineer :
Revamping of Dunkirk Polyethylene Unit, France.
- Analysis of the process lines criticity according to current regulations and Technip's criteria in order to define a preliminary calculation scope.
- Piping stress analysis study performed on ethane network preliminary routings on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 piping code.
- Management of a piping stress engineers' team.
-> YAMAL LNG Project (EPC) - Onshore & Sea Transportation - Deputy Lead Piping Stress Engineer :
LNG Modules, Yamal Peninsula, North Russia.
- Piping stress analysis study performed on LNG piping networks under cryogenic conditions on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 piping code.
- Piping stress analysis study performed on modules submitted to sea transportation conditions on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 piping code.
- Technical management of a piping stress engineers' team during the project finalization.
- Checking of piping stress IFC calculation notes.
-> VENCOREX Project (EPC) - Onshore - Piping Stress Engineer :
Chlorine Production Unit, Grenoble Area, France.
- Piping stress analysis study performed on metallic, SVR and FRP piping networks on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 and BS7159 piping codes.
- Technical management and training of piping stress engineers on SVR/FRP specificities for piping stress calculation.
- Checking of piping stress calculation notes.
-> Softwares : CAESAR II
-> PED
-> Construction Codes :
- Piping : ASME B31.3, BS7159
- Flanges leakage checking : Equivalent Pressure Method, ASME VIII Div.1 App.2.
GazTransport et Technigaz
- Piping Stress Engineer
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse
2013 - 2013
-> HHI LNG Carrier - Offshore :
- Piping stress analysis according to ASME B31.3 performed on piping networks of LNG carriers.
Softwares : CAESAR II, Microsoft Excel
Piping Construction Code : ASME B31.3
OLLEAN ENERGY
- Piping Stress Engineer
Levallois-Perret
2012 - 2014
Main Projects :
-> FA3 Project - EPR Flamanville - Nuclear Project :
- Piping stress analysis according to RCC-M using Pipestress and reporting performed on a 130 calculation notes scope of instrumentation lines.
-> Revamping of Saint-Laurent, Cruas and Chinon N2 & H2 gas piping networks - Nuclear Project :
- Piping stress analysis according to EN13480 using Pipestress and reporting performed on a 50 calculation notes scope of N2 and H2 lines as a part of a revamping on Saint-Laurent, Cruas and Chinon nuclear plants.
-> Gaz Transport & Technigaz (GTT) - Offshore Projects ::
- Piping stress analysis according to ASME B31.3 performed on piping networks of LNG carriers.
-> Other Projects - Oil & Gas, Power and Water, Air-Treatment fields :
- Piping stress analysis and reporting performed using CAESAR II according to EN13480, CODETI, ASME B31.1 and B31.3 piping codes for clients such as :
- Air Liquide on APSA skids for air purification.
- Degremont on air-treatment piping networks.
- ONEX on skid for petrochemical industries.
- CORETEC on steam piping networks.
-> Calculations in order to check the mechanical resistance of pressure vessels according to CODAP and ASME VIII Div.1 performed on Microprotol.
-> Flanges checking according to CODAP & ASME VIII Div.1 App.2.
-> Finite Elements Analysis (shell type) on SolidWorks Simulation according to ASME VIII Div.2.
-> Structural calculation on skids and supports on RISA 3D according to EUROCODES 1,3 & 8.
-> Softwares : CAESAR II, Pipestress, Microprotol, SolidWorks Simulation, RISA 3D
-> PED
-> Construction Codes :
- Piping : ASME B31.1, ASME B31.3, CODETI, EN13480, RCC-M
- Flanges leakage checking : Equivalent Pressure Method, ASME VIII Div.1 App.2, ASME III NC.3658:3
- Rotating Equipment : API617, API520
- Pressure Vessels : ASME VIII Div.1 & Div.2, CODAP
- Structure : EUROCODE 1, 3 & 8
-> Main clients : AREVA, Air Liquide, SNEF, Degremont, Boccard, ONEX, Coretec, Gaz Transport & Technigaz (GTT).
GE Energy
- Design Engineer in Computational Fluid Dynamics
BELFORT CEDEX
2011 - 2011
Calculation studies performed on fluid flowing through Masoneilan control valves in order to size their inner parts and enhance their efficiency
Building of a flow-rate coefficients database of Masoneilan control valves resulting from the numerical calculation method
Softwares : SolidWorks, COSMOSFloWorks, Microsoft Excel
GE Energy
- Intern as a Computational Fluid Dynamics Design
BELFORT CEDEX
2011 - 2011
Development of a calculation method on COSMOSFloWorks to estimate the flow-rate coefficients of Masoneilan control valves
Softwares : SolidWorks, COSMOSFloWorks, Microsoft Excel