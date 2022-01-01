Menu

Marc-Emmanuel JAGUIN

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Nuclear
Power
Mechanical Engineering
RCC-M
CODETI
BS7159
EN13480
CAESAR II
PED
ASME B31.3
Oil & Gas
Piping Stress Analysis

Entreprises

  • Vulcain Ingénierie - Piping Stress Engineer

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2019 - maintenant Sub-contractor for Technip

  • Technip - Piping Stress Engineer

    Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • Air Liquide - Lead Piping Stress Engineer

    Paris 2015 - 2019 -> ITER Project :
    - Preliminary piping stress analysis and supports calculation.
    - Technical supervision of piping stress studies sub-contracted to external design department.
    - Management and reporting of sub-contracted studies.
    - Checking of piping stress calculation notes.

    -> GTG Turkmengas Project :
    - Technical supervision of piping stress studies performed in Air Liquide India.
    - Checking of piping stress calculation notes.

    -> LNG VYSOTSK Project :
    - Piping stress analysis study performed on piping networks under cryogenic conditions on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 piping code.

    -> Softwares : CAESAR II
    -> PED
    -> Construction Codes :
    - Piping : ASME B31.3, EN13480
    - Flanges leakage checking : Equivalent Pressure Method, ASME VIII Div.1 App.2.
    - Rotating machines : NEMA, API 617

  • EKIUM - Ingénieur Calculs Flexibilité de Tuyauterie

    Bron 2014 - 2019 Sub-contractor for Technip and Air Liquide

  • Technip - Deputy / Lead Piping Stress Engineer

    Paris 2014 - 2015 -> VERSALIS Project (FEED) - Onshore - Lead Piping Stress Engineer :
    Revamping of Dunkirk Polyethylene Unit, France.
    - Analysis of the process lines criticity according to current regulations and Technip's criteria in order to define a preliminary calculation scope.
    - Piping stress analysis study performed on ethane network preliminary routings on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 piping code.
    - Management of a piping stress engineers' team.

    -> YAMAL LNG Project (EPC) - Onshore & Sea Transportation - Deputy Lead Piping Stress Engineer :
    LNG Modules, Yamal Peninsula, North Russia.
    - Piping stress analysis study performed on LNG piping networks under cryogenic conditions on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 piping code.
    - Piping stress analysis study performed on modules submitted to sea transportation conditions on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 piping code.
    - Technical management of a piping stress engineers' team during the project finalization.
    - Checking of piping stress IFC calculation notes.

    -> VENCOREX Project (EPC) - Onshore - Piping Stress Engineer :
    Chlorine Production Unit, Grenoble Area, France.
    - Piping stress analysis study performed on metallic, SVR and FRP piping networks on CAESAR II and according to ASME B31.3 and BS7159 piping codes.
    - Technical management and training of piping stress engineers on SVR/FRP specificities for piping stress calculation.
    - Checking of piping stress calculation notes.

    -> Softwares : CAESAR II
    -> PED
    -> Construction Codes :
    - Piping : ASME B31.3, BS7159
    - Flanges leakage checking : Equivalent Pressure Method, ASME VIII Div.1 App.2.

  • GazTransport et Technigaz - Piping Stress Engineer

    Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse 2013 - 2013 -> HHI LNG Carrier - Offshore :
    - Piping stress analysis according to ASME B31.3 performed on piping networks of LNG carriers.

    Softwares : CAESAR II, Microsoft Excel
    Piping Construction Code : ASME B31.3

  • OLLEAN ENERGY - Piping Stress Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2014 Main Projects :

    -> FA3 Project - EPR Flamanville - Nuclear Project :
    - Piping stress analysis according to RCC-M using Pipestress and reporting performed on a 130 calculation notes scope of instrumentation lines.

    -> Revamping of Saint-Laurent, Cruas and Chinon N2 & H2 gas piping networks - Nuclear Project :
    - Piping stress analysis according to EN13480 using Pipestress and reporting performed on a 50 calculation notes scope of N2 and H2 lines as a part of a revamping on Saint-Laurent, Cruas and Chinon nuclear plants.

    -> Gaz Transport & Technigaz (GTT) - Offshore Projects ::
    - Piping stress analysis according to ASME B31.3 performed on piping networks of LNG carriers.

    -> Other Projects - Oil & Gas, Power and Water, Air-Treatment fields :
    - Piping stress analysis and reporting performed using CAESAR II according to EN13480, CODETI, ASME B31.1 and B31.3 piping codes for clients such as :
    - Air Liquide on APSA skids for air purification.
    - Degremont on air-treatment piping networks.
    - ONEX on skid for petrochemical industries.
    - CORETEC on steam piping networks.

    -> Calculations in order to check the mechanical resistance of pressure vessels according to CODAP and ASME VIII Div.1 performed on Microprotol.

    -> Flanges checking according to CODAP & ASME VIII Div.1 App.2.

    -> Finite Elements Analysis (shell type) on SolidWorks Simulation according to ASME VIII Div.2.

    -> Structural calculation on skids and supports on RISA 3D according to EUROCODES 1,3 & 8.

    -> Softwares : CAESAR II, Pipestress, Microprotol, SolidWorks Simulation, RISA 3D
    -> PED
    -> Construction Codes :
    - Piping : ASME B31.1, ASME B31.3, CODETI, EN13480, RCC-M
    - Flanges leakage checking : Equivalent Pressure Method, ASME VIII Div.1 App.2, ASME III NC.3658:3
    - Rotating Equipment : API617, API520
    - Pressure Vessels : ASME VIII Div.1 & Div.2, CODAP
    - Structure : EUROCODE 1, 3 & 8

    -> Main clients : AREVA, Air Liquide, SNEF, Degremont, Boccard, ONEX, Coretec, Gaz Transport & Technigaz (GTT).

  • GE Energy - Design Engineer in Computational Fluid Dynamics

    BELFORT CEDEX 2011 - 2011 Calculation studies performed on fluid flowing through Masoneilan control valves in order to size their inner parts and enhance their efficiency

    Building of a flow-rate coefficients database of Masoneilan control valves resulting from the numerical calculation method

    Softwares : SolidWorks, COSMOSFloWorks, Microsoft Excel

  • GE Energy - Intern as a Computational Fluid Dynamics Design

    BELFORT CEDEX 2011 - 2011 Development of a calculation method on COSMOSFloWorks to estimate the flow-rate coefficients of Masoneilan control valves

    Softwares : SolidWorks, COSMOSFloWorks, Microsoft Excel

Formations

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 2009 - 2011 Mechanical & Mathematical Engineering

    Softwares & Programming language : ANSYS Fluent, Code_Aster, CATIA V5, Matlab, Scilab, C & C++

