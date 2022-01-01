Retail
Marc GALLANT
Marc GALLANT
BRUSSELS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Zoetis
- Category Manager
2012 - maintenant
Pfizer
- Operations Manager
Paris
2005 - 2012
Formations
Universiteit Gent (Ghent)
Ghent
1994 - 1999
Réseau