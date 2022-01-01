Menu

Marc GRAAS

PARIS

En résumé

Born on the 5th of April 1951 in JADOTVILLE BELGIUM CONGO (ZAIRE) , Marc Graas has been married to Monique STEPHENSON born in 1953 in BUKAVU BELGIUM CONGO since 1977 and is the father of a daughter, Pamela born in LUBUMBASHI in 1982, veterinary surgeon since 2006. I spent my youth in CONGO except during the holidays in Europe of my parents where I was in pension. In 1971 I came back in Europe to study one year in social sciences and economics, one year in social communications and in 1975, I completed a degree in computing (IUT).
In 1976, I carried out his military service in the corps of signals and in 1977 I started a career in information technology and the areas of management affected by it.
I worked for Générale des Carrières et des Mines in Zaïre until October 1993, when I terminated his contract. In January 1994, I formed my own company (GRIT Sprl) and joined FORTIS BANK as an independent consultant (contractor) where I work from 01/94 to 01/99. From 01/99 until the end of 01/2003 I was working at WINTERTHUR the Swiss Insurance Company to create their «Testing Factory” which has been used for Y2K and EURO. Since June 2003 I am working back at FORTIS Bank for MAGNITUDE (IAS, IFRS), BASEL II, and DOLPHIN project. In january 2009 i started as problem analyst by EUROCLEAR
In October 1994, I also set up as a PC Dealer and gave advice, carried out audits and sold equipment and software.
In 2006 we started with a girl friend full of qualities, a branch of GRIT in France to sell through http://www.orkiss.biz , curios, gifts, artcraft from the wonderfull land of artisans.
During those years developing applications I have been able to gain experience in various fields of management: personnel, supplies, finance, banking and insurance.

Mes compétences :
Cobol
SQL
ICT
Informatique
ONG
Afrique
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas Fortis - Technical Analyst

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant Through SAGA : BBF Bank of the future OCU : Online Client Update, Sonar, Code Review. KL, VL ( Management of Liquidation Dossiers ) – PA ( Protected Adult ) – IP ( Involved Party ) – LP ( Light protection ) – KL ( Klant Customers Management) – SEC ( Securities & Reporting ) – CMS ( Cards Management ) – Graydon ( External data provider of Moniteur Belge) – Loi Goutry GDM EOS DBS CAS SES SIS PRG TST MFEEE APS JCL DMR DB2 IMS

  • Graas Information technology (GRIT) - Administrateur Gérant

    2013 - 2013

  • BNP Paribas Fortis - Technical Analyst

    PARIS 2010 - 2013 Technical Analyst for the new project Basel II & III for BNP Paribas – Fortis but also for BMRC.
    Rewrite of the interfaces of CREW, old one for MAGNITUDE and new one to ISM for MATISSE, of GIMT (Interco) to BALI and a brand new one of FERMAT to BMRC via OPTIMA.
    A4TE, ETC, CTRLM, Harmonie (ITDM - UP method - UML Modeling) - CMMI - Phases - Discipline - SSPD - APP - AMP
    OPTIMA(FERMAT), MATISSE(MAGNITUDE), COREP,CVC DWH,CXDC, ARC , IC2B (ADCHR,ADRI), MOA,MOE...
    COMPUWARE: FILE-AID, MVS, IMS, DB2, ABEND-AID, STROBE
    AUTRES: ENDAVOR, SRUTFILE, SYNCSORT, CIGGEN, BMC, CTRLM,SAM-JUPITER …
    IBM (TSO, SDSF, ISPF, JCL, UTILITIES, DMR, SPUFI, QMF, CLIST, REXX, SMS, DFHSM, ICEMAN, ICETOOL, SRUTFILE, CIGGEN,MFEEE)
    PC WINWORD, EXCEL, VISIO, POWERPOINT
    MAP Mainframe Application Tuner (CA) > FAult Analyzer (IBM) >< Abend Aid (CPWR)
    MFEEE Debugger (MicroFocus) > File Manager DB2 IMS MVS (IBM) >< FileAid (CPWR)

  • EUROCLEAR - Problem Analyst

    2009 - 2010 Analyze the way the incidents are solved through ITIL recommandations and choose the best solution to prevent a new occur of this kind of problem.
    PMR (Problem Management recording)
    Lotus Note
    Chrystal report
    CUSTODY
    Responsible for 7 categories
    Initiator of the SWAT CCI PPE.
    Backlog
    DB2 contentions.
    AHD Automatic Help Desk (CA)
    ATC Air Traffic Control = Change management
    BSC Balance Score Card : Availability au niveau settlement (aller et retour)
    BUMPE Programme pour éviter un deuxième submit d'un même job sous CA7
    CACMD SVC34 = Codes CICS Batch
    CAN Change Application Notification = ECR (PM)
    CANDLE Monitoring des queues MQ
    CAP Capacity Performance
    CBE Core Batch End = Kernel MQ comme FFE
    CCI Client Communication Interface = log activity & msgs iso to communicate witj euroclear through BT or SWIFT pour réseau
    CCRM Change Configuration Release Manager
    CHD Client help desk
    CICS RA Customer Information Control System
    CT Coprorate Technology (Budget 180*10**6 €)
    DB2
    DCS Date Center System
    DIR Daily Incident Reporting Meeting
    EB (E0CC + EOCP DB2I DBWC Warehouse + IC)
    ECR Evolutive or Corrective Request
    EMC
    ESES Euroclear Settlement for Euronext Securities
    GCTE Global Client Test Env. = Pre Prod Legacy
    IRMA Reporting ECR
    LKM Launch Kick Off Meeting
    PCL (JCL Cortex)
    PPE
    QMF
    SAS
    SIEBEL
    SOGEI
    SP Custody & Settlement va remplacer ESES
    SP EOCY,EOCZ, SY30 DB1F (FFE) DB1Y (CBE) DBWH Warehouse)
    SRDF Mirroring
    SSE Single Settlement Engine (FTE)
    SSPM Shared Services Problem Management
    SWAT CCI
    LEAN

  • FORTIS BANK - Technical Analyst

    2003 - 2009 My experience is based on a knowledge of principles and methods of management applied to the domains here down quoted but also in the analysis, the development, the organization and the maintenance of the management applications but also to the data processing management itself in an IBM mainframe environment (legacy type).

    DOMAINS BLIC Belgium Luxemburg interchange with CREW and CREW (Customer reporting Data warehouse) for the whole BENELUX

    BLIC (Belgian Luxembourg Interface to CREW) = Feeding of the Data warehouse CREW (Customer reporting warehouse) New Standard for the International Accounting System IAS IFRS (Magnitude) and new agreements for equity management (risk management and capital adequacy) called BALE II BALE 2 (FERMAT) BASEL II BASEL 2 but also feeding of CREW through the feedback from FERMAT. Law Sarbanes Oxley.
    CREW: Feeding of DB ORACLE for FERMAT and for BO (Business Object) SYBASE.

  • GRIT Graas Information technology - Webmaster

    2003 - 2003 Active search of a new mission.
    Creation, realisation or maintenance of Websites as:

    http://www.mikembo.org/
    http://www.kwetusafaris.com
    http://dominique.meert.free.fr/soleilsbleus/

    http://www.adullamorphanage.com
    http://www.walyfant.be.tf
    http://www.grit.be

    http://www.orkiss.biz

  • WINTERTHUR - Head of the testing factory

    1999 - 2003 My Goals: Create a Testing factory with tools based on the compuware’s tools COMPUWARE which has been used for Y2K and EURO. I has also prepared the plan of contengency for Y2K. I have lead a team of 5 people to convert to the Euro all the databases of the WEA. I was in charge of STROBE a compuware software helping debugging latency times in the production process but also of the management of the SMF records through own development softwares or through OMEGAMON and BEST ONE. Feeding of the TIVOLI Console through MQSERIES. Stop because probably outsourcing of the IT.

  • SHABAIR - Contractor

    1995 - 1995 I carried on, alone, in five weeks, I audit of the airline from an organisational, accounting and computing point of view and also took part in the selection of management modules.
    - Hardware : LA, Client-server with terminals and work stations
    - Software : UNIX/SCO, Universe, TCP/IP, BIAS, Microsoft
    - Fields : general accountancy (Universe), analysis, budgeting, personnel, inventory, stock, order,
    ticketing and freight management.

  • EGMF - NBLI - Contractor

    1994 - 1994 Organisational and computer audit in an SME covering the following aspects :
    - Hardware : LAN, Client-server, Work stations
    - Software : DOS, Windows, Foxpro, Microsoft
    - Fields : Personnel, accountancy (Sica), commercial monitoring, orders and deliveries, budgetary
    control and calculation of prices.

    These audits were completed by a report containing recommendations on the various fields concerned.

  • Générale de Banque (FORTIS) - Technical Analyst

    1994 - 1999 was responsable for the correction of anomalies in outstanding payments for electronic mail, the pilot scheme for the BTB application (electronic mail), the mixed remittances application from a decentralised management operation to a centralised management operation, query and transaction routines for updating payments for Gline Personnel ,the agency operations recovery project and built into it the automation of accounts ,the Host part for loans and finance for private individuals, the new release of BTB electronic mail, the mail methods for the new CCB mail server,the reliability of, optimised and mastered the interfaces and basic routine of the SG2 program as part of the new CCB (mail server) project, Technical Quality Manager and worked on making available the development and test environment, the transactional interrogative part of the CCB application, all of the internal accounts management system, the new mailing database for the selfbank system.

  • GECAMINES - Programmeur-Analyste-Chef de service

    1977 - 1994 Computer operations department: Head (55 p). Coding, Production control and Dispatch Network Monitoring.automation, availability, clean rooms, physical and logical security network management, Monitoring of installation, breakdowns, technicians and orders.
    Technical operations support Head. (6 P) Automatsation of the operations (automation, disk and tape management, accounting, statistics, tuning,
    Financial management: documentary credits re-evaluation of fixed assets and their amortisation. Start of MacCormack and Dodge applications (Ap GL PO) invoicing - GL - purchasing. SAP program.
    Supply management Determination of the selling price of 300.000 items managed.Decentralisation of items management naming of subassemblies and interface with centralised management.Supply prices as global entities. follow up of orders.
    Human ressource management taxes, holidays, canteens, wages, work safety and public relations.

  • Belgian Army - Milicien

    1976 - 1976 Opérateur Radio et Barman

  • ETSEJ,GECAMINES,NBLI,EGMF,SHABAIR,GENERALE de BANQUE,WINTERTHUR,FORTIS,EUROCLEAR, BNP PARIBAS FORTIS - Programmeur-Analyste-Chef de service

    1974 - 2010 DOS, ASSEMBLEUR, FORTRAN, RPG, COBOL, BASIC, JCP, JCL, VM, CMS-CP, FORTRAN, PL1, MFEEE, APS, ONLINE EXPRESS, MFT,MVT,XA,DB2, VSAM, ISAM, SAM, UNIVERSE, TOTAL, DBASE, JAVELINE, EXEL, DBASE4, COUGAR, SYSIF, EARL, EASYTRIEVE, SCHEDULER, TLMS, PDSMAN, OMS, TOPSECRET, DISPATCH (IDMS), JARS, EARL, JOBDOC, DASD, OPERA, JCLCHECK, ASM2, SUPERCALC MF,TSO, SDSF, ISPF, JCL, UTILITIES, AMS, QMF, CLIST, REXX, GDDM, SMS, DFHSM, NETVIEW,STI, CIGGEN, JANUS, STICS,FAVER, SYSIF, LIBRARIAN, PANVALET, MAC CORMACKF & DODGE, QA DIRECTOR, FILE-AID MVS , IMS, DB2, RDX, DATASOLUTIONS, ABEND-AID CICS & BATCH, FAULT MANAGER, XPEDITER CICS & BATCH, XCHANGE, HIPERSTATION, STROBE and APM POWER, SAS, ENDAVOR, PDSMAN, TMS, OPCA, EGEN, AOII, TWS, DBCTL, FAVER, ZZSFCOP,OMEGAMON ,WINWORD, EXCEL, VISIO, POWERPOINT, IMS, DLI, DL1,DREAMWEAVER,FLASH,IONA, NIKU,JOOMLA,BO, SYBASE, UTILITIES, AMS, QMF, CLIST, REXX, GDDM, SMS, DFHSM, MQSERIES, BMC
    WORDSTAR, WORSTAR2000, VOLKSWRITER, SUPERCALC, LOTUS, SYMPHONY

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau