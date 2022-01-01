Born on the 5th of April 1951 in JADOTVILLE BELGIUM CONGO (ZAIRE) , Marc Graas has been married to Monique STEPHENSON born in 1953 in BUKAVU BELGIUM CONGO since 1977 and is the father of a daughter, Pamela born in LUBUMBASHI in 1982, veterinary surgeon since 2006. I spent my youth in CONGO except during the holidays in Europe of my parents where I was in pension. In 1971 I came back in Europe to study one year in social sciences and economics, one year in social communications and in 1975, I completed a degree in computing (IUT).

In 1976, I carried out his military service in the corps of signals and in 1977 I started a career in information technology and the areas of management affected by it.

I worked for Générale des Carrières et des Mines in Zaïre until October 1993, when I terminated his contract. In January 1994, I formed my own company (GRIT Sprl) and joined FORTIS BANK as an independent consultant (contractor) where I work from 01/94 to 01/99. From 01/99 until the end of 01/2003 I was working at WINTERTHUR the Swiss Insurance Company to create their «Testing Factory” which has been used for Y2K and EURO. Since June 2003 I am working back at FORTIS Bank for MAGNITUDE (IAS, IFRS), BASEL II, and DOLPHIN project. In january 2009 i started as problem analyst by EUROCLEAR

In October 1994, I also set up as a PC Dealer and gave advice, carried out audits and sold equipment and software.

In 2006 we started with a girl friend full of qualities, a branch of GRIT in France to sell through http://www.orkiss.biz , curios, gifts, artcraft from the wonderfull land of artisans.

During those years developing applications I have been able to gain experience in various fields of management: personnel, supplies, finance, banking and insurance.



