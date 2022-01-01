Marc GRAAS

-
BNP Paribas Fortis
- Technical Analyst
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
Through SAGA : BBF Bank of the future OCU : Online Client Update, Sonar, Code Review. KL, VL ( Management of Liquidation Dossiers ) – PA ( Protected Adult ) – IP ( Involved Party ) – LP ( Light protection ) – KL ( Klant Customers Management) – SEC ( Securities & Reporting ) – CMS ( Cards Management ) – Graydon ( External data provider of Moniteur Belge) – Loi Goutry GDM EOS DBS CAS SES SIS PRG TST MFEEE APS JCL DMR DB2 IMS
Graas Information technology (GRIT)
- Administrateur Gérant
2013 - 2013
BNP Paribas Fortis
- Technical Analyst
PARIS
2010 - 2013
Technical Analyst for the new project Basel II & III for BNP Paribas – Fortis but also for BMRC.
Rewrite of the interfaces of CREW, old one for MAGNITUDE and new one to ISM for MATISSE, of GIMT (Interco) to BALI and a brand new one of FERMAT to BMRC via OPTIMA.
A4TE, ETC, CTRLM, Harmonie (ITDM - UP method - UML Modeling) - CMMI - Phases - Discipline - SSPD - APP - AMP
OPTIMA(FERMAT), MATISSE(MAGNITUDE), COREP,CVC DWH,CXDC, ARC , IC2B (ADCHR,ADRI), MOA,MOE...
COMPUWARE: FILE-AID, MVS, IMS, DB2, ABEND-AID, STROBE
AUTRES: ENDAVOR, SRUTFILE, SYNCSORT, CIGGEN, BMC, CTRLM,SAM-JUPITER …
IBM (TSO, SDSF, ISPF, JCL, UTILITIES, DMR, SPUFI, QMF, CLIST, REXX, SMS, DFHSM, ICEMAN, ICETOOL, SRUTFILE, CIGGEN,MFEEE)
PC WINWORD, EXCEL, VISIO, POWERPOINT
MAP Mainframe Application Tuner (CA) >
FAult Analyzer (IBM) >< Abend Aid (CPWR)
MFEEE Debugger (MicroFocus) >
File Manager DB2 IMS MVS (IBM) >< FileAid (CPWR)
EUROCLEAR
- Problem Analyst
2009 - 2010
Analyze the way the incidents are solved through ITIL recommandations and choose the best solution to prevent a new occur of this kind of problem.
PMR (Problem Management recording)
Lotus Note
Chrystal report
CUSTODY
Responsible for 7 categories
Initiator of the SWAT CCI PPE.
Backlog
DB2 contentions.
AHD Automatic Help Desk (CA)
ATC Air Traffic Control = Change management
BSC Balance Score Card : Availability au niveau settlement (aller et retour)
BUMPE Programme pour éviter un deuxième submit d'un même job sous CA7
CACMD SVC34 = Codes CICS Batch
CAN Change Application Notification = ECR (PM)
CANDLE Monitoring des queues MQ
CAP Capacity Performance
CBE Core Batch End = Kernel MQ comme FFE
CCI Client Communication Interface = log activity & msgs iso to communicate witj euroclear through BT or SWIFT pour réseau
CCRM Change Configuration Release Manager
CHD Client help desk
CICS RA Customer Information Control System
CT Coprorate Technology (Budget 180*10**6 €)
DB2
DCS Date Center System
DIR Daily Incident Reporting Meeting
EB (E0CC + EOCP DB2I DBWC Warehouse + IC)
ECR Evolutive or Corrective Request
EMC
ESES Euroclear Settlement for Euronext Securities
GCTE Global Client Test Env. = Pre Prod Legacy
IRMA Reporting ECR
LKM Launch Kick Off Meeting
PCL (JCL Cortex)
PPE
QMF
SAS
SIEBEL
SOGEI
SP Custody & Settlement va remplacer ESES
SP EOCY,EOCZ, SY30 DB1F (FFE) DB1Y (CBE) DBWH Warehouse)
SRDF Mirroring
SSE Single Settlement Engine (FTE)
SSPM Shared Services Problem Management
SWAT CCI
LEAN
FORTIS BANK
- Technical Analyst
2003 - 2009
My experience is based on a knowledge of principles and methods of management applied to the domains here down quoted but also in the analysis, the development, the organization and the maintenance of the management applications but also to the data processing management itself in an IBM mainframe environment (legacy type).
DOMAINS BLIC Belgium Luxemburg interchange with CREW and CREW (Customer reporting Data warehouse) for the whole BENELUX
BLIC (Belgian Luxembourg Interface to CREW) = Feeding of the Data warehouse CREW (Customer reporting warehouse) New Standard for the International Accounting System IAS IFRS (Magnitude) and new agreements for equity management (risk management and capital adequacy) called BALE II BALE 2 (FERMAT) BASEL II BASEL 2 but also feeding of CREW through the feedback from FERMAT. Law Sarbanes Oxley.
CREW: Feeding of DB ORACLE for FERMAT and for BO (Business Object) SYBASE.
GRIT Graas Information technology
- Webmaster
2003 - 2003
Active search of a new mission.
Creation, realisation or maintenance of Websites as:
http://www.mikembo.org/
http://www.kwetusafaris.com
http://dominique.meert.free.fr/soleilsbleus/
http://www.adullamorphanage.com
http://www.walyfant.be.tf
http://www.grit.be
http://www.orkiss.biz
WINTERTHUR
- Head of the testing factory
1999 - 2003
My Goals: Create a Testing factory with tools based on the compuware’s tools COMPUWARE which has been used for Y2K and EURO. I has also prepared the plan of contengency for Y2K. I have lead a team of 5 people to convert to the Euro all the databases of the WEA. I was in charge of STROBE a compuware software helping debugging latency times in the production process but also of the management of the SMF records through own development softwares or through OMEGAMON and BEST ONE. Feeding of the TIVOLI Console through MQSERIES. Stop because probably outsourcing of the IT.
SHABAIR
- Contractor
1995 - 1995
I carried on, alone, in five weeks, I audit of the airline from an organisational, accounting and computing point of view and also took part in the selection of management modules.
- Hardware : LA, Client-server with terminals and work stations
- Software : UNIX/SCO, Universe, TCP/IP, BIAS, Microsoft
- Fields : general accountancy (Universe), analysis, budgeting, personnel, inventory, stock, order,
ticketing and freight management.
EGMF - NBLI
- Contractor
1994 - 1994
Organisational and computer audit in an SME covering the following aspects :
- Hardware : LAN, Client-server, Work stations
- Software : DOS, Windows, Foxpro, Microsoft
- Fields : Personnel, accountancy (Sica), commercial monitoring, orders and deliveries, budgetary
control and calculation of prices.
These audits were completed by a report containing recommendations on the various fields concerned.
Générale de Banque (FORTIS)
- Technical Analyst
1994 - 1999
was responsable for the correction of anomalies in outstanding payments for electronic mail, the pilot scheme for the BTB application (electronic mail), the mixed remittances application from a decentralised management operation to a centralised management operation, query and transaction routines for updating payments for Gline Personnel ,the agency operations recovery project and built into it the automation of accounts ,the Host part for loans and finance for private individuals, the new release of BTB electronic mail, the mail methods for the new CCB mail server,the reliability of, optimised and mastered the interfaces and basic routine of the SG2 program as part of the new CCB (mail server) project, Technical Quality Manager and worked on making available the development and test environment, the transactional interrogative part of the CCB application, all of the internal accounts management system, the new mailing database for the selfbank system.
GECAMINES
- Programmeur-Analyste-Chef de service
1977 - 1994
Computer operations department: Head (55 p). Coding, Production control and Dispatch Network Monitoring.automation, availability, clean rooms, physical and logical security network management, Monitoring of installation, breakdowns, technicians and orders.
Technical operations support Head. (6 P) Automatsation of the operations (automation, disk and tape management, accounting, statistics, tuning,
Financial management: documentary credits re-evaluation of fixed assets and their amortisation. Start of MacCormack and Dodge applications (Ap GL PO) invoicing - GL - purchasing. SAP program.
Supply management Determination of the selling price of 300.000 items managed.Decentralisation of items management naming of subassemblies and interface with centralised management.Supply prices as global entities. follow up of orders.
Human ressource management taxes, holidays, canteens, wages, work safety and public relations.
Belgian Army
- Milicien
1976 - 1976
Opérateur Radio et Barman
- Programmeur-Analyste-Chef de service
1974 - 2010
DOS, ASSEMBLEUR, FORTRAN, RPG, COBOL, BASIC, JCP, JCL, VM, CMS-CP, FORTRAN, PL1, MFEEE, APS, ONLINE EXPRESS, MFT,MVT,XA,DB2, VSAM, ISAM, SAM, UNIVERSE, TOTAL, DBASE, JAVELINE, EXEL, DBASE4, COUGAR, SYSIF, EARL, EASYTRIEVE, SCHEDULER, TLMS, PDSMAN, OMS, TOPSECRET, DISPATCH (IDMS), JARS, EARL, JOBDOC, DASD, OPERA, JCLCHECK, ASM2, SUPERCALC MF,TSO, SDSF, ISPF, JCL, UTILITIES, AMS, QMF, CLIST, REXX, GDDM, SMS, DFHSM, NETVIEW,STI, CIGGEN, JANUS, STICS,FAVER, SYSIF, LIBRARIAN, PANVALET, MAC CORMACKF & DODGE, QA DIRECTOR, FILE-AID MVS , IMS, DB2, RDX, DATASOLUTIONS, ABEND-AID CICS & BATCH, FAULT MANAGER, XPEDITER CICS & BATCH, XCHANGE, HIPERSTATION, STROBE and APM POWER, SAS, ENDAVOR, PDSMAN, TMS, OPCA, EGEN, AOII, TWS, DBCTL, FAVER, ZZSFCOP,OMEGAMON ,WINWORD, EXCEL, VISIO, POWERPOINT, IMS, DLI, DL1,DREAMWEAVER,FLASH,IONA, NIKU,JOOMLA,BO, SYBASE, UTILITIES, AMS, QMF, CLIST, REXX, GDDM, SMS, DFHSM, MQSERIES, BMC
WORDSTAR, WORSTAR2000, VOLKSWRITER, SUPERCALC, LOTUS, SYMPHONY