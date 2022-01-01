Marc GRANIER

Directeur des participations chez Capital Focus



CAPITAL FOCUS was established in 1999 to provide comprehensive corporate finance services and strategic advisory services to companies in the post-angel to pre-IPO phase of their development.



The driver behind Capital Focus' creation was to fill a void in the market and provide quality senior level investment banking services to smaller or new economy companies that are being neglected by the larger Wall Street firms. The foundation of the firm's business is based on promoting a high degree of interaction among the following groups to generate and execute M&A and capital raising opportunities:



Capital Focus was founded in 1999 by Julia Marin to meet the needs of small and new economy companies. While having gained over 27 years of experience at some of Wall Street's biggest firms (including Morgan Stanley, Drexel Burnham and Kidder Peabody), Mrs Martin believed that a greater amount of value could be added by providing similar, however more personalized services to companies in their early stages of growth and development.



As the Firm became established and transactions were completed, referrals from former colleagues, accounting firms, law firms, venture capitalists, and satisfied clients grew significantly, confirming the lack of experienced professionals assisting these early stage companies and reinforcing the idea behind the establishment of Capital Focus. The goal is to be responsive to these sources of opportunities but to be selective in taking on assignments that enhance Capital Focus reputation in the market and to maintain a track record of successful transactions.



Capital Focus is located in Brusells downtown and maintains joint facilities with affiliates in the corporate restructuring business and the investment banking business to provide professional resources to execute a range of assignments in a high quality manner.