Marc HAUCHECORNE

International and General Management executive with experience in leadership and management of projects and organizations up to $150M p.a. and 300 professionals, covering full P&L responsibility, strategic business development, organizations restructuring and integration.



Based abroad for about 16 years in several countries (US, China, India mostly), successfully completed assignments in various parts of the globe, demonstrating a strong adaptability to different cultural and business environments.



Interested in a wide-range of challenging international assignments, with a primary focus on strategic and business development, as well as organization and management of Business Units.



Mes compétences :

BU Manager

Project management

Organisation et Management