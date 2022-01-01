Menu

Marc HAUCHECORNE

COURBEVOIE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

International and General Management executive with experience in leadership and management of projects and organizations up to $150M p.a. and 300 professionals, covering full P&L responsibility, strategic business development, organizations restructuring and integration.

Based abroad for about 16 years in several countries (US, China, India mostly), successfully completed assignments in various parts of the globe, demonstrating a strong adaptability to different cultural and business environments.

Interested in a wide-range of challenging international assignments, with a primary focus on strategic and business development, as well as organization and management of Business Units.

Mes compétences :
BU Manager
Project management
Organisation et Management

Entreprises

  • ENGIE E&P International - SVP Strategy & Growth

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - maintenant Strategy and new ventures
    Business development (acquisitions, sales, mergers, swaps)
    Porfolio Management
    Commercial
    Economic valuation of project's business cases

  • GDF Suez - Exploration & Production International - Head of Development

    2012 - 2015 Oversight of the company's oil & gas projects portfolio, ensuring their safe & sustainable development, identifying & mitigating risks, and maximizing value creation.
    Planning and monitoring of the company's CAPEX program.

  • Degremont Group - Suez Environnement - Director Business Processes & Organisation

    2009 - 2012 As Program Director, and member of the Degremont Group COMEX, I took charge of a global performance initiative, defining and rolling out a Process-based management system and a SAP-based information system throughout Degremont Group, across the world.

  • Degremont North America - CEO

    2003 - 2007 Chief Executive Officer, in charge of NA activities (4 companies, $150M, 300 people)

    - Restructured, strategically realigned and reenergized the organization after significant losses in 2002.

    - Achieved break even in 2004, and over 4% net results in 2005 and 2006, while growing the business > 50%

    - Led a wide reaching NA integration initiative of our 4 companies with a strong business focus (competitiveness, specialization, branding, etc)

  • Degremont China - President

    1998 - 2003 President of the Business Unit. 4 companies and 1 Rep Office ($50M – 120 people)

    - Paved the way for the local future of the organization (end of international financings and growth of RMB business, development of local management,…)

    - Integrated all units in a unified organization. Created a new company in Beijing and established it as China headquarter, regrouping most of the teams under one roof.

  • Degremont India - General Manager Operations

    1996 - 1998 General Manager of Operations, in charge of execution department (40 engineers). Organized Project Management capabilities for the Business Unit.

  • Degremont Vietnam - Chief Representative for Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Pakistan

    1994 - 1996

Formations