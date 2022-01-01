Menu

Marc Henri REGNAULT

Paris

Business developer for Talent Development Support London.

TDS is an international risk management consultancy delivering business-savvy security risk solutions in the world’s most challenging markets.
We advise decision makers on the identification and mitigation of enterprise risk to market entry, value creation, and day-to-day operations in environments complicated by complex and fast changing business environments, security challenges, and political instability.

Our consultants design pragmatic, solutions-based risk approaches to increase our clients’ competitive advantage and are based on years of experience in post-conflict, developing and transitional states, and emerging economies.

Entreprises

  • Schlumberger - North Africa security manager

    Paris 2006 - 2015 responsable et conseiller sureté du Directeur de la zone Afrique du nord

Formations

  • RCC London (London)

    London 2015 - maintenant Nebosh IOG

