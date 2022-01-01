Marc Henri REGNAULT

Business developer for Talent Development Support London.



TDS is an international risk management consultancy delivering business-savvy security risk solutions in the world’s most challenging markets.

We advise decision makers on the identification and mitigation of enterprise risk to market entry, value creation, and day-to-day operations in environments complicated by complex and fast changing business environments, security challenges, and political instability.



Our consultants design pragmatic, solutions-based risk approaches to increase our clients’ competitive advantage and are based on years of experience in post-conflict, developing and transitional states, and emerging economies.