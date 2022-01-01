Menu

Marc-Henry ROUVROY

LASNE

En résumé

Quite difficult to describe an "atypical" carreer such as mine...!!!

I was born in Africa. My father is Belgian and my mother Sout African. I have studied in Belgium.

I spent 8 years in Mexico, 16 years in Belgium,5 years in Africa. I was very lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate at Senior Level in "Blue Chip" companies.

I am clearly marketing & sales oriented, which is quite an asset under the tough circumstances. I could be categorized as a "door opener" or as someone who appreciates being challenged on "impossible missions".

Otherwise, I am happily married with 4 children.

There is not much more to be said about me. Anyways, words are words and I prefer action.

Feel free to contact me whoever you are and whatever you do, I will always find time to chat with you.

Mes compétences :
Creativity
Crisis management
Hard Worker
Lobbying
Management
Marketing
Music
Networking
Results Oriented
Sales
Sales & Marketing

Entreprises

  • PaPa ("Passion Africa, Passion Artists") - PDG

    2006 - 2009 Pull the African Music out of the "ghetto".
    WERRASON(www.werrason.eu).
    Lobbying, Networking
    Sponsorings
    Concerts & Festivals
    Distribution / African Diaspora.
    Launching of SOPAAC ("Société des Propriétés Artistiques et Auteurs Congolais").

  • THE CHECKLIST - Administrateur

    2005 - 2009 Pioneer in Belgium in the outsourcing of non strategical items.

  • HEINEKEN - Directeur Ventes & Marketing / Kinshasa (RDC)

    Rueil-Malmaison 2003 - 2006 From "underdog" to market leader.

  • GROUPE CASTEL / BGI - Sales & Marketing Director / Kinshasa (RDC)

    2000 - 2003 Boost market shares.

  • GRUPO MODELO / CORONA EXTRA - Sales & Marketing Director (Europe, Middle East, Africa)

    1995 - 1999 Launch CORONA EXTRA in 22 new markets.

  • INBEV - Sales & Marketing Director

    La Madeleine 1990 - 1995 Business Development Eastern Europe + Latin Amercica

  • BELGIAN CHEESE BOARD - Sales & Marketing Director

    1986 - 1990 Business Development USA + Canada + Spain

  • GRUPO GIGANTE - Trading / Export / Import

    1986 - 1990 Honey, Spices, Dehydrated Products, Food Items

  • BORDADOS MATY - Director Mexico DF Office

    1978 - 1982 Sales & Marketing (Mexico Area)
    Distribution
    Purchase

Formations

  • IInstituto Panamericano De Alta Direccion De Empresas IPADE (Harvard) (Mexico Df)

    Mexico Df 1980 - 1982 MBA

    MBA - Un abrazo muy fuerte a los "cuates" de la promoción MEDE 1980 / 1982

  • Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1973 - 1978 Economy

  • Collège La Berlière (Houtaing (Ath))

    Houtaing (Ath) 1966 - 1969 Greek & Latin.

    Humanités Secondaires

