Marc-Henry ROUVROY

Quite difficult to describe an "atypical" carreer such as mine...!!!



I was born in Africa. My father is Belgian and my mother Sout African. I have studied in Belgium.



I spent 8 years in Mexico, 16 years in Belgium,5 years in Africa. I was very lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate at Senior Level in "Blue Chip" companies.



I am clearly marketing & sales oriented, which is quite an asset under the tough circumstances. I could be categorized as a "door opener" or as someone who appreciates being challenged on "impossible missions".



Otherwise, I am happily married with 4 children.



There is not much more to be said about me. Anyways, words are words and I prefer action.



Feel free to contact me whoever you are and whatever you do, I will always find time to chat with you.



Mes compétences :

Creativity

Crisis management

Hard Worker

Lobbying

Management

Marketing

Music

Networking

Results Oriented

Sales

Sales & Marketing