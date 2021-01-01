Marc MERCIER

Committed to make the best contribution to the Agile/Scrum engineering team"



Software QA engineer with 9 years hands-on test experience in Software Industry, on web-based applications (‘Information Governance’ and ‘e.commerce’)

Strong technical background with ‘Agile/Scrum’ working in a continuous integration context and in collaboration with developers within a multi-cultural environment

Autonomous, process-driven and results oriented, able to implement/develop complex automated test scenarios covering front and back-end software features



QA roles

• as a QA senior leader to drive the planning and conducting testing of new releases to be delivered after a full validation

• as a QA test automation developer to test features and regression, creating from requirements and executing both automated and manual test suites on staging environments over Git branching

• as a QA integration engineer to define and configure the integration in virtual machines and schedule nighlty regression jobs

• as a QA collaborative team player as part of an Agile engineering team to contribute to the build and release process, to report identified defects/issues and key metrics and document QA processes





Methodologies

• Agile: Scrum with two-week sprint, definitions of Ready and Done, Scrumban

• QA Strategy definition

• Jira as defect tracking tool and Confluence and Slack as team collaboration tools in a multi-sites engineering context

• Win/linux/GIT/Eclipse/Java/Selenium/Katalon/MySQL/MSSQL/Oracle as development environment



Career

• QA leader working collaboratively with a multi-cultural Engineering team for a software delivered on-Premise and as a service on the Cloud (SaaS)

• Worked in IT services industry for various and large companies

• Experienced a freelance consultancy in a worldwide context

• Swiss working reference

• Valid Swiss working permit (G)

• Looking for a suitable QA software position



Mes compétences :

JavaScript

SQL

PHP

Java EE

Java Platform

Oracle

Gestion de projet