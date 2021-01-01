Marc MERCIER

-
GlassIG (Genève) www.glassig.com
- Senior Web-based Software QA Engineer
2016 - maintenant
« GlassIG is an innovative Software Vendor with the aim of providing market leading and cost effective Information Governance solutions for everyone. »
Challenging and testing from beginning several branches of an Information Governance release, a client-server and web-based application, in a continuous integration and regression monitoring, with Scrum methodology in an Agile development organization.
In charge to create test plans, testing scenarios, test suites, test cases in automation or manual mode, to perform the execution and to report defects/issues, to report key metrics and build nightly regression status.
As team leader, in charge to contribute to the QA strategy in a multi-sites context where alignment of the teams is continuously adjusted.
[Agile Scrum, DoD, Flash, Java, NetBeans, subversion, Jenkins, Maven, SoapUI, Sikuli, Selenium, xml, Perl, Oracle, MySQL, MSSQLServer, Tomcat, Websphere, Unix, Win, Jira, Confluence, Slack, Solar, Vagrant, Cloud with AWS]
-
RSD (Genève)
- Senior Web-based Software QA Engineer
2011 - 2016
Challenging and testing from beginning several branches of an Information Governance release, a client-server and web-based application, in a continuous integration and regression, with Scrum methodology in an Agile Development organization with the whole engineering team.
In charge to create test plans, testing scenarios, test suites, test cases in automation or manual mode, to perform the execution and to report defects/issues, to organize play games, to report key metrics and nightly regression status.
Also in charge to define the QA strategy in a multi-sites context where alignment of the teams is continuously adjusted thru sprint meetings.
[Agile Scrum, DoD, Flash, Java, NetBeans, subversion, Jenkins, Maven, SoapUI, Sikuli, Selenium, xml, Perl, Oracle, MySQL, Tomcat, Websphere, Unix, Win, JIRA, Confluence, Slack, Solar, Vagrant, Cloud, MS SharePoint, EMC Documentum, IBM FileNet, Amazon S3, ShareDrive, GoogleDrive]
-
Alpi-Consulting (freelance)
- Technical Expert
2009 - 2017
=> Working for Lafarge-Holcim, the world leader in building materials (Cement , Aggregates and Concrete) .
Technical assistance to develop tools incosts modeling and ww consolidation, and follow-up of technical projects:
- for estimating the right level for the cost of maintenance of cement production sites (ww), to set yearly performance key indicators on Maintenance Costs Index (MCI) and Spare Parts Index (SPI) .
- for consolidation of financial monthly income statements (Profits & Losses) "Business Units " (ww) for the Geocycle Department (recovery of waste).
- For consolidation and monthly indicators on the follow-up of technical projects (ww) of Risks & Insurance Department.
- For staffing on technical projects of Technical Center department (Europe - Africa).
[Windows, MindManager 9.0, Visio, Office Excel 2003/2010/2013, Visual Basic VBA, Oracle]
=> Developed web sites from a CMS (Content Management System)
[Concrete5, php, Wamp, Mysql].
-
Logica
- Expert Technique
COMPIEGNE
1997 - 2009
=> Lafarge: Assistance technique
=> EDF/RTE: Maintenance support technique (système M2M de télérelève de compteurs électriques)
=> Dalkia: Maintenance support technique (système M2M de supervision d’installations thermiques chaufferies)
=> Crédit Agricole: Audit système du centre d’appel AMT; Cartographie des architectures et des flux;
=> RioTinto Alcan (Rollout Infrastructure WW) :
- Mise en conformité (loi SOX) de plans de relève des services informatiques en cas de désastre (DRP);
- Projet de déploiement (WW) infrastructure et infogérance SAP Business One (Italie, Chine, Inde); Change Management, Incident Management, Problem Management;
- Déploiement (Europe) d’un outil documentaire de DRP (RogSI) [administration, formation et accompagnement];
- Etude et développement d’un outil visant à rationnaliser le parc d’imprimantes vers des multi fonctions
=> APRR AREA : Assistance technique d’exploitation dans le cadre du remplacement des équipements de péages
=> CASINO : Intégrateur Unix sur progiciel GOLD (ALDATA) de gestion de la «supply chain»
=> Alcan (Rollout Infrastructure WW) : Rédaction et mise en conformité (loi SOX) de plans de relève des services informatiques (DRP) pour tous les serveurs d’Alcan Packaging Europe (Solution SUNGARD) (périmètres Fr, Eu, Asie)
=> Hewlett-Packard :
- Support technique et fonctionnel sous Unix dans un contexte international, sur "DataMart" des ventes HP.
- Mise en œuvre d'un projet de migration applicatif "DataMart" sous Unix & Oracle
- Transfert de compétences à une équipe Indienne
- QA et tests sur projet WW de Portail Web B2B HP; Assistance à Maitrise d’Ouvrage; Conception et automatisation de plans de tests avec WinRunner (Mercury®); Mise en place de procédures de qualifications; Développement d'outils (apache/shell/perl) de "facilitation" aux tests; Transfert de compétences à une équipe Indienne
- Responsable site web de vente en ligne de licences Microsoft aux clients entreprises d’HP : développements, tests d’intégration, implémentation de releases, support technique, gestion des environnements de dev./test/prod.; relève applicatif
- Coordination lors de mise en place d’architectures front-office web et back-office BD en contexte international;
- Support et maintenance des environnements;
- Pro-action des incidents; point de contact pour tous les aspects liés aux opérations IT (BPIs, DNS, sécurités … ); réduction des coûts; établissement de métriques de disponibilités;
- Développement de sites web et d’outils de monitoring (apache,shell,perl);
- Mise en œuvre de projets techniques de modernisation (obsolescences, migrations, fusions, an2000, DRPs applicatifs …)
-
Focal (Osiatis)
- Analyste
1989 - 1997
- Hewlett-Packard : Support technique et fonctionnel sur les applications de gestion de la "supply chain" de "licensing"
- projets techniques de migrations
- Salomon : Développement d'une application de gestion de l’outillage
-
SAGES
- Analyste
1987 - 1989
- Développements sur applications des achats, de production, et comptabilité
- Responsable du logiciel immobilisations et amortissements
Clients : Groupes l'OREAL et NESTLE
-
...
- ...
1980 - 1987