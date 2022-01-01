Menu

Marc PERSOONS

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Total - Regional IT Manager Total Petrochemicals

    COURBEVOIE maintenant

Formations

  • Rijksuniversiteit Te Gent (Gent)

    Gent 1968 - 1974 Werktuigkunde-Electrotechniek

    Faculteit Toegepaste Wetenschappen - Werktuigkunde Electrotechniek

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :