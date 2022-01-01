Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marc PETIT
Ajouter
Marc PETIT
TOURNAI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VALEMBERG SA
- Responsable du département Assurances
maintenant
Formations
Haute Ecole Provinciale Mons - Borinage - Centre (Mons)
Mons
1995 - 1998
ASSURANCES
ECONOMIE
Réseau
Alain CLESSE
Dario DALLA VALLE
Marc-Olivier ADAM
Vincent BIXHAIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z